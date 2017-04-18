Richard Sherman’s not showing up for workouts until May

The Seahawks opened their voluntary offseason program today, and they did it without cornerback Richard Sherman.
According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Sherman’s plan is to show up in early or mid-May, before the team starts OTAs.
Of course, that gives the team plenty of time to trade him around the draft, if that’s the way they want to handle things.
Every indication is that the Seahawks are willing to do just that, so it makes sense that Sherman stays away. If they’re not able to find an acceptable offer by then, Sherman can walk back in and everyone can go on as if nothing happened.
And since these are, we should mention, voluntary, there’s no harm in him being somewhere other than the team facility today.
He won’t be on a field again in a Hawk uni. Draft day trade almost a certainty.
Thanks for the update, I missed lunch while clinging to my seat in anticipation of his decision
Please don’t come to the Pack. I could never pull for this clown.
He will be on a field again in a Hawk uni. Draft day trade is almost an absurdity.
Wonder if he’d consider skipping the season?
I’d really enjoy Sunday NFL wrap ups without hearing him.
Well looks like we are about to find out how good he really is. Let’s see if he can be a shutdown corner in another defense…
Survey says…No!
I would like to see him stay in the NFC West, ’cause I like to watch JJ Nelson run by him and score
This guy is becoming a turd. I don’t know why he’s still on the Seahawks.
I’m thinking saints or bills
This is about one thing: $
He went mgmt asking to redo his contract. Hawks said no. This is the result.
Rich and famous … and angry. Go figure.
Every fan base besides the Raiders is like I hope my team does not sign this clown.
What a dumpster fire this organization is. All their fans will flock to the teams they rooted for before. Remember when all those so called “fans” left at halftime in the NFC championship game? Most fair weathered “fans” in the NFL. Hope they enjoyed it. That 1 year dynasty is officially slammed shut.
did anyone show up though?! im pretty sure not EVERYONE showed up, where are their trade rumors? hahahhahahaha
He sure is laughing off this trade talk lightly like he said he would.
Apparently, Dick needs bigger boxers. Good luck with that. Glad he doesn’t play for my team!
Man it would be a good show watching Seattle implode, too bad 9-7 likely wins the division.
Some of you fan are ridiculous. I can understand if you don’t like Richard the man but there is no denying that Richard the player is still one of the best CB’s in the league. Last showing from your team, Matt Ryan was lighting up the secondary like it was the 4th of July and some how your CBs forgot to cover one of the best WR in the NFL.
Legion of Boom seems to be imploding
trubroncfan07 says:
Apr 18, 2017 2:23 PM
Every fan base besides the Raiders is like I hope my team does not sign this clown.
—————————————————————-
Speak for yourself. I am Steelers fan and Sherman is better than an CB we currently have. Would take him in a heart beat, maybe then Tom Brady doesn’t emberass my team the next time we meet in the playoffs.
Why do people think the Packers are a possible landing spot for Richard Sherman? He doesn’t fit the mold of a Packer at all.. he’s a good defender.
therealraider says:
Apr 18, 2017 2:33 PM
Man it would be a good show watching Seattle implode, too bad 9-7 likely wins the division.
———————–
Seattle WILL NOT go 9-7. At best, they go 6-10. One of their starters on that putrid offensive line just signed with the Niners. He started 29 games. He won’t start on the Niners, but he started for Seattle. That’s how bad their offensive line is. But don’t tell that to Seattle “fans”. If you have to pump in fake crowd noise, you’re not a legit fan base.
If you love to lose playoff games than the packers will be his destination!
tjacks7 says:
Apr 18, 2017 2:43 PM
Why do people think the Packers are a possible landing spot for Richard Sherman? He doesn’t fit the mold of a Packer at all.. he’s a good defender.
———————
He’s a good defender with safety help. Mike Evans ate him alive last year. Sherman is just an average, loud mouth, dbag.