Richard Sherman’s not showing up for workouts until May

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Seahawks opened their voluntary offseason program today, and they did it without cornerback Richard Sherman.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Sherman’s plan is to show up in early or mid-May, before the team starts OTAs.

Of course, that gives the team plenty of time to trade him around the draft, if that’s the way they want to handle things.

Every indication is that the Seahawks are willing to do just that, so it makes sense that Sherman stays away. If they’re not able to find an acceptable offer by then, Sherman can walk back in and everyone can go on as if nothing happened.

And since these are, we should mention, voluntary, there’s no harm in him being somewhere other than the team facility today.

26 Responses to “Richard Sherman’s not showing up for workouts until May”
  1. jackedupboonie says: Apr 18, 2017 2:03 PM

    He won’t be on a field again in a Hawk uni. Draft day trade almost a certainty.

  2. winningisabrees says: Apr 18, 2017 2:06 PM

    Thanks for the update, I missed lunch while clinging to my seat in anticipation of his decision

  3. cabosan1978 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:07 PM

    Please don’t come to the Pack. I could never pull for this clown.

  4. Lisa_the_Greek says: Apr 18, 2017 2:07 PM

    He will be on a field again in a Hawk uni. Draft day trade is almost an absurdity.

  5. polegojim says: Apr 18, 2017 2:08 PM

    Wonder if he’d consider skipping the season?

    I’d really enjoy Sunday NFL wrap ups without hearing him.

  6. softhelmet says: Apr 18, 2017 2:12 PM

    Well looks like we are about to find out how good he really is. Let’s see if he can be a shutdown corner in another defense…

    Survey says…No!

  7. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Apr 18, 2017 2:12 PM

    cabosan1978 says:
    Apr 18, 2017 2:07 PM
    Please don’t come to the Pack. I could never pull for this clown.
    —————————————————
    Don’t worry. If he leaves he wants to go to a contender

  8. dwoofer says: Apr 18, 2017 2:15 PM

    I would like to see him stay in the NFC West, ’cause I like to watch JJ Nelson run by him and score

  9. vancouversportsbro says: Apr 18, 2017 2:18 PM

    This guy is becoming a turd. I don’t know why he’s still on the Seahawks.

  10. seatownballers says: Apr 18, 2017 2:19 PM

    I’m thinking saints or bills

  11. chewy724 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:19 PM

    This is about one thing: $

    He went mgmt asking to redo his contract. Hawks said no. This is the result.

  12. redlikethepig says: Apr 18, 2017 2:22 PM

    Rich and famous … and angry. Go figure.

  13. trubroncfan07 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:23 PM

    Every fan base besides the Raiders is like I hope my team does not sign this clown.

  14. niners816 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:23 PM

    What a dumpster fire this organization is. All their fans will flock to the teams they rooted for before. Remember when all those so called “fans” left at halftime in the NFC championship game? Most fair weathered “fans” in the NFL. Hope they enjoyed it. That 1 year dynasty is officially slammed shut.

  15. csneekz says: Apr 18, 2017 2:26 PM

    did anyone show up though?! im pretty sure not EVERYONE showed up, where are their trade rumors? hahahhahahaha

  16. mcniner55 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:28 PM

    He sure is laughing off this trade talk lightly like he said he would.

  17. bighairbingopro says: Apr 18, 2017 2:30 PM

    Apparently, Dick needs bigger boxers. Good luck with that. Glad he doesn’t play for my team!

  18. therealraider says: Apr 18, 2017 2:33 PM

    Man it would be a good show watching Seattle implode, too bad 9-7 likely wins the division.

  19. thefan08 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:34 PM

    cabosan1978 says:

    Apr 18, 2017 2:07 PM

    Please don’t come to the Pack. I could never pull for this clown.
    ——————————————————————
    You could never pull for a guy that has scared your HC and forced him to limited where his Hall of Fame to be QB threw the ball.

    Some of you fan are ridiculous. I can understand if you don’t like Richard the man but there is no denying that Richard the player is still one of the best CB’s in the league. Last showing from your team, Matt Ryan was lighting up the secondary like it was the 4th of July and some how your CBs forgot to cover one of the best WR in the NFL.

  20. kh221 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:35 PM

    Legion of Boom seems to be imploding

  21. thefan08 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:38 PM

    trubroncfan07 says:

    Apr 18, 2017 2:23 PM

    Every fan base besides the Raiders is like I hope my team does not sign this clown.
    —————————————————————-
    Speak for yourself. I am Steelers fan and Sherman is better than an CB we currently have. Would take him in a heart beat, maybe then Tom Brady doesn’t emberass my team the next time we meet in the playoffs.

  22. tjacks7 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:43 PM

    Why do people think the Packers are a possible landing spot for Richard Sherman? He doesn’t fit the mold of a Packer at all.. he’s a good defender.

  23. niners816 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:45 PM

    therealraider says:
    Apr 18, 2017 2:33 PM
    Man it would be a good show watching Seattle implode, too bad 9-7 likely wins the division.
    ———————–
    Seattle WILL NOT go 9-7. At best, they go 6-10. One of their starters on that putrid offensive line just signed with the Niners. He started 29 games. He won’t start on the Niners, but he started for Seattle. That’s how bad their offensive line is. But don’t tell that to Seattle “fans”. If you have to pump in fake crowd noise, you’re not a legit fan base.

  24. ariani1985 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:54 PM

    If you love to lose playoff games than the packers will be his destination!

  25. MDRaider says: Apr 18, 2017 2:55 PM

    The Seahawks opened their voluntary offseason program today, and they did it without cornerback Richard Sherman.
    __________________________________________________________________________

    I highlighted the key word in this post so that we could put some perspective on it. Great job at wording of the headline to get me to hit the link though…

  26. niners816 says: Apr 18, 2017 2:55 PM

    tjacks7 says:
    Apr 18, 2017 2:43 PM
    Why do people think the Packers are a possible landing spot for Richard Sherman? He doesn’t fit the mold of a Packer at all.. he’s a good defender.
    ———————
    He’s a good defender with safety help. Mike Evans ate him alive last year. Sherman is just an average, loud mouth, dbag.

