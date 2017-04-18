Richard Sherman’s not showing up for workouts until May

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 18, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The Seahawks opened their voluntary offseason program today, and they did it without cornerback Richard Sherman.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, Sherman’s plan is to show up in early or mid-May, before the team starts OTAs.

Of course, that gives the team plenty of time to trade him around the draft, if that’s the way they want to handle things.

Every indication is that the Seahawks are willing to do just that, so it makes sense that Sherman stays away. If they’re not able to find an acceptable offer by then, Sherman can walk back in and everyone can go on as if nothing happened.

And since these are, we should mention, voluntary, there’s no harm in him being somewhere other than the team facility today.