Ross Cockrell signs RFA tender with Steelers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Ross Cockrell started every game at cornerback for the Steelers last season, but that didn’t lead the team to give him more than the lowest tender offer as a restricted free agent.

That left Cockrell available to sign an offer sheet with another team as long as they were willing to hand over a fourth-round pick to Pittsburgh in the event the Steelers didn’t match the offer. No one took the bait through Monday, however, and Cockrell will be remaining with the Steelers for the 2017 season.

Cockrell had until April 21 to sign with another team, but called an early end to life on the semi-open market on Monday by signing his tender with the Steelers. He’ll make $1.797 million in 2017 as a result.

Cockrell had 62 tackles and 14 passes defensed for the Steelers in 2016, which was his second year in Pittsburgh after opening his career as a Bills draft pick.