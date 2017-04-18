Seahawks won’t match 49ers offer sheet for Garry Gilliam

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

It looks like tackle Garry Gilliam will be joining the 49ers.

Gilliam signed an offer sheet with the 49ers as a restricted free agent on Monday, giving the Seahawks five days to decide whether to match it or let Gilliam join their NFC West rivals. They didn’t need that much time to reach their decision.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks won’t match the one-year, $2.2 million offer. Gilliam was given the lowest restricted free agent tender by the Seahawks, so there won’t be any draft pick compensation heading back to Seattle.

Gilliam started 29 games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons and will likely compete with Trent Brown for the right tackle job with the 49ers. Germain Ifedi is expected to get first crack at the right tackle job with the Seahawks.