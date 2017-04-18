Stephen Tulloch will announce retirement Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT

Linebacker Stephen Tulloch is set to announce his retirement from the NFL.

Tulloch, who is currently a free agent, will hold a press conference at the Lions’ facility to make the end of his NFL career official. He played in Detroit from 2011-15 before wrapping up his career with the Eagles last year.

Tulloch entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Titans in 2005 and spent the first five years of his career in Tennessee. He moved into a regular role in the starting lineup during his third season and remained a starter throughout his time with the Lions. He didn’t miss a game through the first eight years of his career and played in 159 games overall.

Tulloch recorded 949 tackles, 14.5 sacks, five interceptions and two forced fumbles over his 11 seasons in the league.