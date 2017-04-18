Tom Coughlin effect: No more ping pong in Jaguars’ locker room

There’s no ping pong in the locker room on Tom Coughlin’s football team.
Coughlin, the Jaguars’ new front office boss, has always demanded a businesslike approach on his teams, and so it’s no surprise that players confirmed today that the ping pong table that had long been in their locker room has been removed.
“I didn’t play ping pong as much, you know, so it doesn’t matter to me,” linebacker Telvin Smith told Mike Kaye of WTLV. “But some of my teammate are really good ping pong players, so maybe they are, so for them, I feel sorry. But, hey, if it’s a distraction, get it out of here.”
This is nothing new for Coughlin. One of the first things Coughlin became head coach of the Giants in 2004, one of his first moves was removing the ping pong tables from their locker room. It may seem trivial, but Coughlin’s way won two Super Bowls with the Giants, and he’s been hired in Jacksonville to bring the same approach. Even if life in the locker room isn’t as fun.
I bet a lot of those players can play ping pong better than football…
Play ping pong in the locker room… get bounced around like you’re the ping pong ball on the field. Makes sense.
Lol
Ping pong is for closers.
Coughlin is just an old grumpy SOB.
Yup, that will totally change the culture of the franchise and make them run, block and tackle better.
I thought Doug Maroon was the head coach.
During games, I can understand this but who in their right mind would do that ? after practice, what’s it hurting. He p’d off more players in his tenor and now he’s doing it again !!!
whats next no pool table’s??? god jacksonville seems like such a awful place to b
This is why Coach Coughlin is 2-0 against the great Bill Belichick . The man is old school! As for the current Giants… gone fishing .
Lighten up Tommy, you’re too tight!
Also, no team bonding activities or high fives. Speaking to each other only allowed in the huddle. Locker room must be library silent at all times. THAT IS AN ORDER!!!!
MR. COUGHLIN
Might as well give them the Lombardi trophy right now.
He must have sold them to the Vikings!
“Get off my lawn!!!”
still beat belicheat twice in the super bowl
I think those terrible uniforms are doing more damage.
And it’s table tennis you old kook! I guess there’s no quote from Coughlin but still. He ain’t old school he’s just old.
NO CELL PHONE USE OR SEX PERMITTED DURING THE SEASON! TEAM FACILITY BATH ROOM PASSES MUST BE USED AT ALL TIMES. THESE RULES WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED!!!!#####
MR. COUGHLIN
gessh, this guy is a real trip. Players must want to rUn through walls for him. Not!
I wish that all of my coworkers went by Tom’s guidelines for making it to work on time. On time is late, 5 minutes early is on time, and being late is unacceptable.
And, if the players are not five minutes early for meetings, they’ll be fined. It’s called Coughlin Time”.
Bet coach didn’t like the movie Forrest Gump either especially with Gump’s ping pong talent!
I miss you Tommaay!
Ping pong is awesome.
sounds like the life of the party
Only losers would be upset about this change.
Do you job and play ping pong on your own time.
Jeez, who pissed in this guy’s corn flakes?
Time to bring back the axe and stump lol
Moved it out to the sideline?
Or hey if he thinks it hurts the team put it in the visitors room.
Why not just regulate when they can or can’t use the ping pong table? Restrict it to set times. I would think that spending some time building camaradarie in a fun, social, situation would be good for teammates. Guess it’s better for them to rush on out of there after work and get to bar and/or domestic fighting. Coughlin is a dinosaur. I don’t see his method working with today’s players.
Brilliant. Much better to have these guys sitting at their lockers staring at their cell phones rather than engaging with their teammates.