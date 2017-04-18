Tom Coughlin effect: No more ping pong in Jaguars’ locker room

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 18, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

There’s no ping pong in the locker room on Tom Coughlin’s football team.

Coughlin, the Jaguars’ new front office boss, has always demanded a businesslike approach on his teams, and so it’s no surprise that players confirmed today that the ping pong table that had long been in their locker room has been removed.

“I didn’t play ping pong as much, you know, so it doesn’t matter to me,” linebacker Telvin Smith told Mike Kaye of WTLV. “But some of my teammate are really good ping pong players, so maybe they are, so for them, I feel sorry. But, hey, if it’s a distraction, get it out of here.”

This is nothing new for Coughlin. One of the first things Coughlin became head coach of the Giants in 2004, one of his first moves was removing the ping pong tables from their locker room. It may seem trivial, but Coughlin’s way won two Super Bowls with the Giants, and he’s been hired in Jacksonville to bring the same approach. Even if life in the locker room isn’t as fun.