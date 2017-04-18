Tom Savage says it will be a “peaceful” QB room this year

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 6:53 AM EDT

The Texans turned the page from Brock Osweiler earlier this offseason when they tied a second-round pick to their 2016 free agent bust and shipped him to Cleveland after one disappointing season in Houston.

Osweiler’s play last year provided plenty of reason for the Texans to move on without him, but he probably sealed the deal off the field. Osweiler and head coach Bill O’Brien had an altercation at halftime in Week 17 to complete an uncomfortable year that returning quarterback Tom Savage cited while talking to reporters on Monday.

Savage was asked about what it will be like to work with Sean Ryan, who has made the move from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach.

“It’s going to be a fun room; it’s going to be a peaceful room,” Savage said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Fun and peaceful are all well and good, but they’ll only go so far if the on-field play doesn’t take a turn for the better over the course of the 2017 season.