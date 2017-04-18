Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

An argument against the Bills picking up WR Sammy Watkins‘ option for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins met with a couple more defensive back prospects.

Pitt RB James Conner could fit what the Patriots are looking for in the backfield.

The Jets re-signed LB Julian Stanford a couple of days after cutting him.

The case against the Ravens trading away any of their draft picks.

Said Bengals LT Cedric Ogbuehi, “I’m excited to have a position and work on that position only and get better at that position.”

Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has raised a lot of money for kids in his Missouri hometown.

Toledo DT Treyvon Hester visited the Steelers on Monday.

WR DeAndre Hopkins thinks fellow Clemson alum Deshaun Watson would like throwing him passes with the Texans.

Said WR Kamar Aiken on his first day working with the rest of the Colts, “There is definitely a lot of competition. I am coming in to play. If any guy in that room isn’t looking at being the guy and looking to play then this isn’t a league for you in general. I am coming in looking to play. This is a talented group. I have to find my spot or find where I fit in.”

Tommy Bohanon will try to earn time at fullback with the Jaguars.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray believes his former teammate Tony Romo has football left in the tank.

WR Emmanuel Sanders thinks a tackle would make a good first-round pick for the Broncos.

DT Chris Jones is happy to pick up where Dontari Poe left off as a Chiefs offensive option.

Raiders DE Khalil Mack took two days off between the end of last season and the start of the team’s offseason program.

LB Jerry Attaochu wants to flush his 2016 season down the toilet.

Michigan State DT Malik McDowell is among the draft prospects to visit the Cowboys.

Giants WR Odell Beckham’s maturity continues to be fodder for columnists.

QB Carson Wentz termed his offseason mechanics work as minor as the Eagles got back to work.

The home of the Redskins will be turned into a nine-hole golf course for a few days.

A look at Bears LB Leonard Floyd as he moves into his second pro season.

Arkansas WR Keon Hatcher met with the Lions.

How have the Packers’ young players progressed this offseason?

The Vikings were excited to be back at work on Monday.

Falcons WR Justin Hardy has changed his uniform number.

Said Panthers DT Kawann Short after signing his contract extension, “I had so many teams pass me up. Just being able to commit to somebody who’s committed to me, you can’t ask for anything better.”

Saints CB P.J. Williams is reportedly full go for the team’s offseason work.

DT Gerald McCoy sees a bright future on the Buccaneers offensive line for Ali Marpet.

Said Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson, “For the most part it just seems like guys are going to be more hungry because expectations were so high last year and it was a disappointing season. Now we want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Will the Rams draft a wide receiver?

The 49ers could use more help at wide receiver.

Seahawks P Jon Ryan bought a baseball team.