Visits with Jets, Ravens kick off Reuben Foster’s week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 18, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

The time for pre-draft visits are coming to an end, which will provide a chance for prospects to get off the road for a bit before finding out where they’ll be starting their professional careers.

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is staying on the move right down to the wire. Foster visited with a wide variety of teams over the last few weeks and he kicked off this week by spending time with a couple of AFC clubs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Foster visited with the Jets on Monday before moving on to a meeting with the Ravens on Tuesday. They join the Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, Titans and Jaguars as teams that have had Foster in over the course of the pre-draft season.

The Ravens draft 16th and that could fall in the lower range of landing spots for Foster, whose production in Tuscaloosa and perceived ability to play multiple linebacker spots has put him in position to be an early selection once the first round gets underway on April 27.