Aaron Hernandez commits suicide in prison

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 19, 2017, 6:37 AM EDT

Aaron Hernandez’s life sentence for murder has come to an end.

The former Patriots tight end, who scored a legal victory last week, committed suicide in prison last night, according to the Boston Globe.

The Massachusetts Department of Correction issued a statement saying Hernandez was discovered hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts around 3:05 a.m. this morning.

“Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit,” the statement read. “Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.”

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. Wednesday. State Police are investigating the incident.

Last week, Hernandez was acquitted of a double-murder charge, but was still serving life without parole for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.