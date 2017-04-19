Aaron Rodgers: Tight end additions bring more flexibility

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seen his approach to staying in shape between seasons evolve with good results and he believes the same is true of the team’s offense.

The Packers moved away from their steady diet of three-receiver packages as last season progressed and saw better results offensively as more people got involved in a less predictable attack. On Tuesday, Rodgers credited coach Mike McCarthy for “really evolving the offense” and said that he thinks the Packers have continued to do that this offseason by acquiring tight ends Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks.

With Richard Rodgers on hand as well, Rodgers thinks the Packers can get back to using the “12” personnel alignment with two tight ends, two wideouts and a running back.

“I think we’re going to have a lot more flexibility in that package,” Rodgers said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “’12’ personnel is more of a run-pass balanced personnel and it has been throughout the league and for us the past few years. The opportunity to put two guys on the line of scrimmage and have an opportunity to run right, run left and then run all of our vertical passing game is going to be something that could definitely change and be more difficult to stop.”

The Packers wound up fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, so an offense that’s harder to stop would set them up well as they try to continue their playoff streak in 2017.