Alan Branch skipping White House trip over Access Hollywood remarks

Posted by Mike Florio on April 19, 2017, 5:57 AM EDT
The October surprise that didn’t derail a November victory nevertheless has lingered, for some. For Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch, the hot-mic comments from then-reality TV star and business mogul Donald Trump made during an Access Hollywood interview sparked the decision not to visit now-President Donald Trump.

I have three daughters,” Branch told Annie Linskey of the Boston Globe. “I wouldn’t spend time away from my family to shake the hand of a guy I wouldn’t want to meet with or talk to. I can’t see myself going and then hanging out with my kids and pretending everything was all right.”

Branch explained to the Globe that he was “horrified” by the comments made to Billy Bush, culminating in what has become an ugly catch phrase regarding one of the ugliest ways to interact with a member of the opposite sex. The pig-lipstick spin that emerged after a weekend in seclusion was that the comments were simply “locker-room banter.”

“I’ve never heard nor talked like that in my life in a locker room, and my 11th season is coming up,” Branch said. “The way he talked, so aggressively, I’ve just never heard that. I am uncomfortable with that.”

Branch said the team has not pressured him to change his mind. Several other members of the 2016 team won’t be attending Wednesday’s visit to the White House, including former tight end Martellus Bennett, former defensive end Chris Long, safety Devin McCourty, free-agent running back LeGarrette Blount, and linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

32 Responses to “Alan Branch skipping White House trip over Access Hollywood remarks”
  1. Indybear says: Apr 19, 2017 6:15 AM

    He took the words out of my mouth. I have two daughters. Good for him.

  2. blackqbwhiterb says: Apr 19, 2017 6:22 AM

    I’m sure he’s never ever heard talk like that…..

  3. boknowsvt says: Apr 19, 2017 6:24 AM

    Don’t worry Alan, if it’s scheduled for the weekend the Cheeto with lips won’t even be there. He’ll most likely be in Florida golfing…err, I mean having meetings with foreign leaders.

  4. Patskrieg says: Apr 19, 2017 6:44 AM

    In Uncle Phil we trust.

  5. gpete1962 says: Apr 19, 2017 6:45 AM

    I commend him on standing on his principles but are you sure you never heard that kind of talk in a football locker room?

    You hypotheticly should have made the same distinction about Bill Clinton on your decision not to go.

  6. manderson4150 says: Apr 19, 2017 6:53 AM

    More room on the bus……

  7. niners816 says: Apr 19, 2017 6:56 AM

    Bunch of crybaby snowflakes.

  8. unclebluck says: Apr 19, 2017 6:56 AM

    No family commitments for Tammy, this time….

  9. aj66shanghai says: Apr 19, 2017 6:59 AM

    Wow, so not every member of the New England Patriots is a vile scumbag.

    You’re a keen one, Mr. Branch

  10. jr325 says: Apr 19, 2017 6:59 AM

    I’m sure he’s never engaged in such talk with his friends. Ever

  11. logast says: Apr 19, 2017 7:03 AM

    Seriously? Like Branch has not heard worse language in the locker room.

  12. lsuzilla says: Apr 19, 2017 7:17 AM

    Selective outrage

  13. birdgangcardinalshawkeyes says: Apr 19, 2017 7:18 AM

    What a hypocrite…like he has never made a comment about a woman.

    Grow up dude. Meeting the POTUS is a very limited opportunity.

  14. svanablak says: Apr 19, 2017 7:19 AM

    The one time I’ll cheer for a patriot!

  15. askafeld says: Apr 19, 2017 7:20 AM

    A professional athlete that does more than mouth empty platitudes… I applaud your display of integrity Mr. Branch.

  16. tralfaz1127 says: Apr 19, 2017 7:26 AM

    Good for him. More integrity than our joke of a leader.

  17. maust1013 says: Apr 19, 2017 8:06 AM

    Only 25 members of the ’04 team and 40 of the ’14 team went to the White House, don’t recall seeing an article on each one of the players that didn’t and their reasons. Can we get those posted too?

  18. metalup666 says: Apr 19, 2017 8:11 AM

    Good move!

  19. 700levelvet says: Apr 19, 2017 8:18 AM

    But the man who writes the checks will be there…And that’s basically all this is about…

  20. margoadams says: Apr 19, 2017 8:26 AM

    I’m sure Branch has heard worse locker rooms and practice fields. Hypocrite.

  21. bluestarcowboy says: Apr 19, 2017 8:30 AM

    Yeah I’m sure he’s never heard anything like that in the locker room or from his teammates during his football career.

  22. uab9253 says: Apr 19, 2017 8:45 AM

    Maybe he can wear a p*ssy hat under his helmet next season.

  23. zombiepatriot says: Apr 19, 2017 8:50 AM

    Good for Branch.

  24. clevelandschronic2 says: Apr 19, 2017 8:56 AM

    Glad to see some of these athletes take a stand against DT and his sexist/ misogynistic views. Especially on top of all the other disturbing crap going on with this disgrace of a human/president–Russia,immigration,health care, and filling the swamp(instead of draining it)with his rich goldman sachs buddies.

  25. matt2calvin says: Apr 19, 2017 9:22 AM

    That is the largest snowflake I have ever seen…

  26. shomershabbos says: Apr 19, 2017 9:26 AM

    Good for him. Trump’s remarks were beyond creepy

  27. cabosan1978 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:42 AM

    Teach your kids to respect the house no matter who is in it bro.

  28. dman6015 says: Apr 19, 2017 10:11 AM

    Guaranteed that Kraft and Belichick will be there, with big smiles. Brady isn’t going simply so that he can prove his non-visit two years ago was not about Obama.

    If he says he has never heard something that bad in a locker room, then take him at his word. Remember, there are an awful lot of faith-inspired players in the NFL, and they don’t tolerate that nonsense.

    As for “respecting the house”, no, I wouldn’t teach my children to respect the person in “the house” who so flagrantly violates (and laughs about it) all the values my parents taught me.

  29. DitkasHair says: Apr 19, 2017 10:33 AM

    Good on Alan Branch … we don’t currently have a POTUS in office, just a figurehead King.

  30. eagles512 says: Apr 19, 2017 10:39 AM

    I have no problem if a guy wants to skip it but he loses all credibility when he says he has not heard anything like that in a locker room. That’s just idiotic.

  31. rcali says: Apr 19, 2017 2:15 PM

    Alan Branch 2014 DUI. Great Guy.

  32. mackcarrington says: Apr 19, 2017 4:28 PM

    It’s fascinating, all the people who know just what Branch has heard and said in locker rooms throughout his career. Just fascinating!

