Alan Branch skipping White House trip over Access Hollywood remarks

The October surprise that didn’t derail a November victory nevertheless has lingered, for some. For Patriots defensive tackle Alan Branch, the hot-mic comments from then-reality TV star and business mogul Donald Trump made during an Access Hollywood interview sparked the decision not to visit now-President Donald Trump.
“I have three daughters,” Branch told Annie Linskey of the Boston Globe. “I wouldn’t spend time away from my family to shake the hand of a guy I wouldn’t want to meet with or talk to. I can’t see myself going and then hanging out with my kids and pretending everything was all right.”
Branch explained to the Globe that he was “horrified” by the comments made to Billy Bush, culminating in what has become an ugly catch phrase regarding one of the ugliest ways to interact with a member of the opposite sex. The pig-lipstick spin that emerged after a weekend in seclusion was that the comments were simply “locker-room banter.”
“I’ve never heard nor talked like that in my life in a locker room, and my 11th season is coming up,” Branch said. “The way he talked, so aggressively, I’ve just never heard that. I am uncomfortable with that.”
Branch said the team has not pressured him to change his mind. Several other members of the 2016 team won’t be attending Wednesday’s visit to the White House, including former tight end Martellus Bennett, former defensive end Chris Long, safety Devin McCourty, free-agent running back LeGarrette Blount, and linebacker Dont’a Hightower.
He took the words out of my mouth. I have two daughters. Good for him.
I’m sure he’s never ever heard talk like that…..
Don’t worry Alan, if it’s scheduled for the weekend the Cheeto with lips won’t even be there. He’ll most likely be in Florida golfing…err, I mean having meetings with foreign leaders.
In Uncle Phil we trust.
I commend him on standing on his principles but are you sure you never heard that kind of talk in a football locker room?
You hypotheticly should have made the same distinction about Bill Clinton on your decision not to go.
More room on the bus……
Bunch of crybaby snowflakes.
No family commitments for Tammy, this time….
Wow, so not every member of the New England Patriots is a vile scumbag.
You’re a keen one, Mr. Branch
I’m sure he’s never engaged in such talk with his friends. Ever
Seriously? Like Branch has not heard worse language in the locker room.
Selective outrage
What a hypocrite…like he has never made a comment about a woman.
Grow up dude. Meeting the POTUS is a very limited opportunity.
The one time I’ll cheer for a patriot!
A professional athlete that does more than mouth empty platitudes… I applaud your display of integrity Mr. Branch.
Good for him. More integrity than our joke of a leader.
Only 25 members of the ’04 team and 40 of the ’14 team went to the White House, don’t recall seeing an article on each one of the players that didn’t and their reasons. Can we get those posted too?
Good move!
But the man who writes the checks will be there…And that’s basically all this is about…
I’m sure Branch has heard worse locker rooms and practice fields. Hypocrite.
Yeah I’m sure he’s never heard anything like that in the locker room or from his teammates during his football career.
Maybe he can wear a p*ssy hat under his helmet next season.
Good for Branch.
Glad to see some of these athletes take a stand against DT and his sexist/ misogynistic views. Especially on top of all the other disturbing crap going on with this disgrace of a human/president–Russia,immigration,health care, and filling the swamp(instead of draining it)with his rich goldman sachs buddies.
That is the largest snowflake I have ever seen…
Good for him. Trump’s remarks were beyond creepy
Teach your kids to respect the house no matter who is in it bro.
Guaranteed that Kraft and Belichick will be there, with big smiles. Brady isn’t going simply so that he can prove his non-visit two years ago was not about Obama.
If he says he has never heard something that bad in a locker room, then take him at his word. Remember, there are an awful lot of faith-inspired players in the NFL, and they don’t tolerate that nonsense.
As for “respecting the house”, no, I wouldn’t teach my children to respect the person in “the house” who so flagrantly violates (and laughs about it) all the values my parents taught me.
Good on Alan Branch … we don’t currently have a POTUS in office, just a figurehead King.
I have no problem if a guy wants to skip it but he loses all credibility when he says he has not heard anything like that in a locker room. That’s just idiotic.
Alan Branch 2014 DUI. Great Guy.
It’s fascinating, all the people who know just what Branch has heard and said in locker rooms throughout his career. Just fascinating!