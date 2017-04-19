 Skip to content

Allegation against Joe Mixon from high school could affect draft stock

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT
Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is the most polarizing player in this year’s draft, a first-round talent who punched a woman while he was in college, an ugly incident that was caught on tape. But that may not be the only allegation of violence against a female that has teams concerned about Mixon.

Longtime personnel evaluator Gil Brandt, who kept Mixon off his list of the Top 150 prospects in this year’s draft, said today on PFT Live that a high school incident is of concern as well.

“I just wouldn’t draft him,” Brandt said of Mixon. “His problems started back in high school.”

Although the incident has been largely overlooked, a man named Anthony Hernandez alleged that Mixon punched his daughter in high school.

“I know for a fact he threw my daughter to the ground and hit her. I went to the school and . . . they hid him in the office. He got no punishment. The police even came. I was escorted off the campus as if I did something wrong. These are simply the facts, he’s a woman beater,” Hernandez said in a letter read by the lawyer for Amelia Molitor, the victim in Mixon’s highly publicized incident at Oklahoma.

Mixon has denied hitting any other women and was not charged in connection with the alleged incident in high school.

21 Responses to “Allegation against Joe Mixon from high school could affect draft stock”
  1. learysdisciples says: Apr 19, 2017 9:21 AM

    Let’s dig even further…what did he do in grade school? What about pre-school? There is all sorts of violence against women in the pre-school ranks.

  2. savethebs says: Apr 19, 2017 9:21 AM

    I certainly wouldn’t draft this turd. Easy to say the right things when your career is on the line.

  3. truninerfan49 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:22 AM

    I can guarantee you that he has not been removed from the Cowboys draft board

  4. myspaceyourface says: Apr 19, 2017 9:22 AM

    I’m taking that dad’s word over Mixon.
    Play with fire you’re likely to get burned.

  5. angrydave38 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:22 AM

    If he turns out to be a star he will be considered “rehabilitated” just like Tyreek Hill. – Whether or not he has any remorse or has any change in his ways.

  6. jimmysee says: Apr 19, 2017 9:23 AM

    Character assassination. But sometimes the character has earned it.

  7. RandyinRoxbury says: Apr 19, 2017 9:24 AM

    Boy, what a shocker huh?

  8. smarterthanpft says: Apr 19, 2017 9:24 AM

    Five bucks says the Vikings draft him to replace child-beater Adrian Peterson

  9. jjackwagon says: Apr 19, 2017 9:24 AM

    “I know for a fact he threw my daughter to the ground and hit her. ”

    Then you should’ve called the police and had him charged with assault. SO why didn’t you, Dad?

  10. elyasm says: Apr 19, 2017 9:26 AM

    Hearing only one side of the story isn’t particularly helpful. Did she assault him prior to the incident, as well? That would explain the lack of punishment.

  11. chrisk61 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:26 AM

    this guy is a steal in a later round. probably will have a huge chip on his shoulder and turn out to be best RB out of this yr’s draft

    history notwithstanding, he deserves an nfl shot.

    if i was a GM and needed a RB, i would be all over this guy in rd 3.

  12. THX 138 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:27 AM

    The NFL does not really care as long as he can score TD’s.

  13. factschecker says: Apr 19, 2017 9:29 AM

    He’ll be on the ALL Greg Hardy team as the starting RB.

  14. wib22 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:31 AM

    Turd

  15. clayjtitan66 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:31 AM

    Set an example by not drafting him NFL.

  16. fngs1 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:32 AM

    All for second chances, but if this is true he will probably do it again. Who ever drafts this kid will be taking a big chance.

  17. najacoo22 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:35 AM

    Mixon’s agent leaked this. He knows Jerry Jones is getting all steamed up for Mixon, and is now likely to draft him with their first round pick. #leader

  18. Kingmj4891 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:37 AM

    Proof or it did not happen. I mean anyone can make that claim.

  19. 700levelvet says: Apr 19, 2017 9:37 AM

    Dudes not gonna get drafted… This isn’t Stoops trying to keep
    his overinflated salary at any cost….There are billionaires with a “see I have a conscience”….brand to sell

  20. briandorry55 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:38 AM

    This guy has only ever shown remorse because of what it cost him as a football player. He has never shown real remorse for what he did.

  21. gbpackersfan12 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:39 AM

    I think it’s time to stop referencing catching someone on tape. VHS has been gone for a while now. Camera will do.

