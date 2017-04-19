Allegation against Joe Mixon from high school could affect draft stock

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is the most polarizing player in this year’s draft, a first-round talent who punched a woman while he was in college, an ugly incident that was caught on tape. But that may not be the only allegation of violence against a female that has teams concerned about Mixon.
Longtime personnel evaluator Gil Brandt, who kept Mixon off his list of the Top 150 prospects in this year’s draft, said today on PFT Live that a high school incident is of concern as well.
“I just wouldn’t draft him,” Brandt said of Mixon. “His problems started back in high school.”
Although the incident has been largely overlooked, a man named Anthony Hernandez alleged that Mixon punched his daughter in high school.
“I know for a fact he threw my daughter to the ground and hit her. I went to the school and . . . they hid him in the office. He got no punishment. The police even came. I was escorted off the campus as if I did something wrong. These are simply the facts, he’s a woman beater,” Hernandez said in a letter read by the lawyer for Amelia Molitor, the victim in Mixon’s highly publicized incident at Oklahoma.
Mixon has denied hitting any other women and was not charged in connection with the alleged incident in high school.
If he turns out to be a star he will be considered “rehabilitated” just like Tyreek Hill. – Whether or not he has any remorse or has any change in his ways.
Character assassination. But sometimes the character has earned it.
The NFL does not really care as long as he can score TD’s.
Set an example by not drafting him NFL.
All for second chances, but if this is true he will probably do it again. Who ever drafts this kid will be taking a big chance.
This guy has only ever shown remorse because of what it cost him as a football player. He has never shown real remorse for what he did.
