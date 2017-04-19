Brad Kaaya visits Texans

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The window for pre-draft visits closes this week and the Texans have squeezed in one more meeting with a quarterback before the time is up.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team had University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya in for a visit on Wednesday. They also met with Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson this week.

Houston’s interest in quarterbacks comes as no surprise. Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden are the only two quarterbacks currently on the 90-man roster, so they’ll need to add to the position before moving into the later phases of their offseason and preseason work. Beyond that, neither of the quarterbacks already on hand is established as the kind of starter that would give the Texans confidence that they’d see the kind of improved play at the position that most feel they need if they’re going to challenge for more than the AFC South title.

Kaaya was a three-year starter for the Hurricanes and completed more than 60 percent of his passes in each of the last two seasons. That work hasn’t led to projections that he’ll be a first-round pick later this month, but he could be an option for Houston in later rounds if they aren’t enamored with any of the quarterbacks generally ranked higher on the list.