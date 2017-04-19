Browns have fielded calls about No. 1 pick, aren’t looking to trade

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

The Browns appear satisfied to hold onto the No. 1 pick and draft their favorite player, presumably Myles Garrett, but if they want to trade down they have options.

That’s the word from Cleveland G.M. Sashi Brown, who told reporters today that other teams are calling the Browns but they’re satisfied with staying at No. 1.

“We have received calls,” Brown said. “We feel really good about picking at one.”

Garrett, the Texas A&M pass rusher, is by all accounts the Browns’ preferred pick. If some other team loves Garrett (or one of the top quarterbacks) enough to offer the Browns a bounty of picks, they’re not opposed to trading down. But with eight days to go, a trade doesn’t appear to be in the works.