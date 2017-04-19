Cardinals tout “unique situation” for rookie quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2017, 6:53 AM EDT

The Cardinals have made no secret of their interest in adding a young quarterback to their roster in this year’s draft as they’ve met with the top prospects in this year’s class while talking about the limited time that Carson Palmer has left in his NFL career.

That didn’t change when coach Bruce Arians and General Manager Steve Keim met the media on Tuesday. Keim said he’d like to keep his job, which requires finding a capable quarterback to run the offense, and both men spoke highly of this year’s crop of quarterbacks.

Arians also likes that a rookie quarterback will get a chance for regular first-team reps while serving as a backup because Palmer will rest on Wednesdays during the season.

“If we are fortunate enough to get one, he’s going to have a very unique situation,” Arians said, via the Arizona Republic. “He’s going to get first-team game reps with the starting offense on Wednesday. Well, that ain’t a normal rookie. So this is going to be very unique situation if the guy falls to us.”

Keim added that the team won’t force things by reaching for a quarterback just to get one, but it continues to sound like there will be a new quarterback coming to Arizona before the month is out.