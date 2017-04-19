Former NFL player, Tennessee broadcaster Bill Anderson dies

Posted by Mike Florio on April 19, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Bill Anderson, who played for the first two Packers Super Bowl championship teams, has died at the age of 80.

Via the Associated Press, Anderson died Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee. He played college football for the Volunteers, serving as a co-captain in 1957. After six years in Washington, he joined the Packers as the Super Bowl era began, playing for Green Bay in 1965 and 1966.

Anderson thereafter spent 30 years as part of the University of Tennessee broadcast team, from 1968 through 1998 with partner John Ward.