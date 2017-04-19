Giants start offseason work with reminder of playoff loss

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2017, 10:08 AM EDT

Giants players started preparing for the 2017 season on Tuesday with a reminder of how last season ended.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard said that head coach Ben McAdoo put memories of the 38-13 playoff loss to the Packers front and center.

“He actually showed us a video of the locker room, the speech that he gave us in the locker room after that game,” Shepard said, via the New York Post. “He definitely still wants that to be an image in our head, showing us that. We got to kind of put that in the rearview and move on from it, too. It’s a balance. You kind of want to keep it in your head, but keep it in the back.”

The Giants spent last offseason working to overhaul a defense that had been a weak spot for several years and saw strong results until the Packers scored on four straight second half drives to put them away at Lambeau Field. There was less activity in free agency this time around, but the addition of wide receiver Brandon Marshall was designed to address the offense’s lack of success in the red zone.

If that move pays off and the defense continues to progress, there may be happier video from their locker room come next January.