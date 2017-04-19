Gregg Williams’ crazy ways already making an impact in Cleveland

New Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn’t even started coaching his players, but they already know what they’re getting themselves into.
Browns cornerback Joe Haden said that just from meeting Williams, he already sees the intensity that Williams is famous — some would say infamous — for.
“His energy’s crazy,” Haden said, via Cleveland.com. “He definitely brings a different attitude. He’s very, very vocal, in your face and I feel like we definitely need that.”
Haden said Williams is going to call out the Browns’ defensive leaders, and that’s a good thing.
“We need somebody that’s going to keep everybody accountable,” Haden said. “Me, [linebacker Chris] Kirksey, [linebacker Jamie] Collins, [defensive tackle] Danny [Shelton], he’s definitely going at us. It’s a shock, but that’s what we need. We need somebody that’s going to switch it up, change it up, tell us something, cuss us out, scream at us, let us know that we’re sorry right now and we’ve got to be better.”
Williams’ intensity is well known around the NFL, and it may have gone too far in the Saints Bountygate scandal. But in Cleveland, it’s a welcome change.
As a life long Detroit Lions fan, I always root for the browns and jags to win. Most fans have a few playoff wins in the last decade and do
Now go get Garrett at 1 and Malik Hooker at 12 and play defense like you are in the AFC North. Come get some.
Williams is washed up in his old ways.. Had multiple 1st rounders in STL and did nothing!!
Williams also switched-up the paper towels in the commissary, from Brawny to Bounty.
Good for them, good luck to the Browns. Not a fan but I sure despise all the teams they play twice a year. 6-0 in AFCN, YOU CAN DO IT!
That bum should not be allowed to coach anywhere…
Williams may be energetic and all, but he’s still a scumbag that shouldn’t be working the NFL.
You can call the Browns a factory of sadness and laugh all you want but Gregg Williams can coach a defense!!!!!
My first thought when I saw the headline was that somebody’s head has already been killed.
The bounty hunter is a good coach for a couple of years then implodes. At the end of the day he will wear you down to the point of wanting to kill him.
Raven’s fan here. Despite their awful Draft history, I can’t help but feel the Browns will be a huge pain to deal with for the next 5+ years. They have too many draft picks, and Myles Garrett + Greg Williams = new defensive attitude.
I hope Haden still appreciates it 6 months from now because he’s probably going to be hearing more of it from Williams than just about anyone.
Roethlisberger, Bell and Brown will need to watch their backs (and their knees).
And this is the guy the media said no player would EVER want to play for again….that he should be banned from the NFL….Bountygate was a sham and now the media and the rest of country know what a liar Goodell was and is. The Saints got screwed for the concussion lawsuit against the NFL. That’s all it was.
Say what you want about Gregg Williams, but that man is extremely intelligent.
Isn’t he an average DC at best?
I’d love for Cleveland to have a real winning football team sometime during my life, but sadly I’m 34 and they may still be too far away..
Its pretty apparent that the NFL is a big time buddy buddy system if this joker keeps getting gigs.
Why does he have a job in football?
It just gets worse for the Browns. This guy should be out of football.
Unless this chump is bringing Aaron Donald, Alec Ogltree and Robert Quinn with him, then he can scream and shout like a mad man but that defense in Cleveland will not improve under his tutelage. Case in point, when the latter three were injured, the defense in LA went to non existent.
“We need somebody that’s going to keep everybody accountable – Someone needs to keep track of all these bounty payments Haden said”
I find this amusing.
Every time an “in your face” coach comes in, the players all say “it brings in something we needed”.
Then when that coach leaves, the quote is exactly the opposite “We are men, not children, we don’t need to be yelled at. We want a players coach”
“kill the head and the body will die”
Not a Browns fan, but I feel like one based upon the 57 articles a week that get posted on here about them.
They could clone a defensive coordinator that spliced the genes of Jim Johnson, Wade Phillips, Dick LeBeau and Buddy Ryan and they still won’t win until they get better players.
maybe my memory is wrong, but weren’t browns fans thinking about the playoffs last year with the addition of RG3…the Browns offense is on par with the Rams offense (maybe even a little under the Rams offense), and the defense, even if it doesn’t play as good (which was not great) as the Rams defense, I can’t see the Browns making the playoffs this year either…but it’s the offseason: dream away Browns fans, it’s all ya got…
After Bountygate, he shouldn’t even be working!
As a life-long Browns’ fan, I say very good.
Lol. He’s a nl known cheater.