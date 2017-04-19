 Skip to content

Gregg Williams’ crazy ways already making an impact in Cleveland

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2017, 6:05 AM EDT
Reuters

New Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn’t even started coaching his players, but they already know what they’re getting themselves into.

Browns cornerback Joe Haden said that just from meeting Williams, he already sees the intensity that Williams is famous — some would say infamous — for.

His energy’s crazy,” Haden said, via Cleveland.com. “He definitely brings a different attitude. He’s very, very vocal, in your face and I feel like we definitely need that.”

Haden said Williams is going to call out the Browns’ defensive leaders, and that’s a good thing.

“We need somebody that’s going to keep everybody accountable,” Haden said. “Me, [linebacker Chris] Kirksey, [linebacker Jamie] Collins, [defensive tackle] Danny [Shelton], he’s definitely going at us. It’s a shock, but that’s what we need. We need somebody that’s going to switch it up, change it up, tell us something, cuss us out, scream at us, let us know that we’re sorry right now and we’ve got to be better.”

Williams’ intensity is well known around the NFL, and it may have gone too far in the Saints Bountygate scandal. But in Cleveland, it’s a welcome change.

30 Responses to “Gregg Williams’ crazy ways already making an impact in Cleveland”
  1. tiller21 says: Apr 19, 2017 6:15 AM

    As a life long Detroit Lions fan, I always root for the browns and jags to win. Most fans have a few playoff wins in the last decade and do
    No realize how good they have it.

  2. bobsacamano2 says: Apr 19, 2017 6:19 AM

    Now go get Garrett at 1 and Malik Hooker at 12 and play defense like you are in the AFC North. Come get some.

  3. olefballcoach says: Apr 19, 2017 6:20 AM

    Williams is washed up in his old ways.. Had multiple 1st rounders in STL and did nothing!!

  4. heyguru69 says: Apr 19, 2017 6:30 AM

    Williams also switched-up the paper towels in the commissary, from Brawny to Bounty.

  5. aj66shanghai says: Apr 19, 2017 6:31 AM

    Good for them, good luck to the Browns. Not a fan but I sure despise all the teams they play twice a year. 6-0 in AFCN, YOU CAN DO IT!

  6. unclebluck says: Apr 19, 2017 6:57 AM

    That bum should not be allowed to coach anywhere…

  7. v2787 says: Apr 19, 2017 6:58 AM

    Williams may be energetic and all, but he’s still a scumbag that shouldn’t be working the NFL.

  8. dirtydrynn27 says: Apr 19, 2017 7:06 AM

    You can call the Browns a factory of sadness and laugh all you want but Gregg Williams can coach a defense!!!!!

  9. pittsburgh84 says: Apr 19, 2017 7:14 AM

    My first thought when I saw the headline was that somebody’s head has already been killed.

  10. officialgame says: Apr 19, 2017 7:22 AM

    The bounty hunter is a good coach for a couple of years then implodes. At the end of the day he will wear you down to the point of wanting to kill him.

  11. Proraven1 says: Apr 19, 2017 7:23 AM

    Raven’s fan here. Despite their awful Draft history, I can’t help but feel the Browns will be a huge pain to deal with for the next 5+ years. They have too many draft picks, and Myles Garrett + Greg Williams = new defensive attitude.

  12. goooooobrowns says: Apr 19, 2017 7:44 AM

    I hope Haden still appreciates it 6 months from now because he’s probably going to be hearing more of it from Williams than just about anyone.

  13. walker1191 says: Apr 19, 2017 7:45 AM

    Roethlisberger, Bell and Brown will need to watch their backs (and their knees).

  14. f4phantom9277 says: Apr 19, 2017 8:28 AM

    And this is the guy the media said no player would EVER want to play for again….that he should be banned from the NFL….Bountygate was a sham and now the media and the rest of country know what a liar Goodell was and is. The Saints got screwed for the concussion lawsuit against the NFL. That’s all it was.

  15. RussianBreadMaker says: Apr 19, 2017 8:31 AM

    Say what you want about Gregg Williams, but that man is extremely intelligent.

  16. snowdood163 says: Apr 19, 2017 8:31 AM

    Isn’t he an average DC at best?

  17. dcpatfan says: Apr 19, 2017 8:31 AM

    2-14

  18. alonestartexan says: Apr 19, 2017 8:42 AM

    I’d love for Cleveland to have a real winning football team sometime during my life, but sadly I’m 34 and they may still be too far away..

  19. bearssuck says: Apr 19, 2017 8:50 AM

    Its pretty apparent that the NFL is a big time buddy buddy system if this joker keeps getting gigs.

  20. clayjtitan66 says: Apr 19, 2017 8:56 AM

    Why does he have a job in football?

  21. tqaztec says: Apr 19, 2017 9:03 AM

    It just gets worse for the Browns. This guy should be out of football.

  22. sportoficionado says: Apr 19, 2017 9:04 AM

    Unless this chump is bringing Aaron Donald, Alec Ogltree and Robert Quinn with him, then he can scream and shout like a mad man but that defense in Cleveland will not improve under his tutelage. Case in point, when the latter three were injured, the defense in LA went to non existent.

  23. angrydave38 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:25 AM

    “We need somebody that’s going to keep everybody accountable – Someone needs to keep track of all these bounty payments Haden said”

  24. eaglesw00t says: Apr 19, 2017 9:26 AM

    I find this amusing.

    Every time an “in your face” coach comes in, the players all say “it brings in something we needed”.

    Then when that coach leaves, the quote is exactly the opposite “We are men, not children, we don’t need to be yelled at. We want a players coach”

  25. wib22 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:31 AM

    “kill the head and the body will die”

  26. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Apr 19, 2017 9:56 AM

    Not a Browns fan, but I feel like one based upon the 57 articles a week that get posted on here about them.

    They could clone a defensive coordinator that spliced the genes of Jim Johnson, Wade Phillips, Dick LeBeau and Buddy Ryan and they still won’t win until they get better players.

  27. captainwhodat says: Apr 19, 2017 9:57 AM

    maybe my memory is wrong, but weren’t browns fans thinking about the playoffs last year with the addition of RG3…the Browns offense is on par with the Rams offense (maybe even a little under the Rams offense), and the defense, even if it doesn’t play as good (which was not great) as the Rams defense, I can’t see the Browns making the playoffs this year either…but it’s the offseason: dream away Browns fans, it’s all ya got…

  28. wtfru2 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:58 AM

    After Bountygate, he shouldn’t even be working!

  29. easydog100 says: Apr 19, 2017 10:31 AM

    As a life-long Browns’ fan, I say very good.

  30. GenXJay says: Apr 19, 2017 10:43 AM

    “His energy’s crazy,” Haden said, via Cleveland.com. “He definitely brings a different attitude. He’s very, very vocal, in your face and I feel like we definitely need that.”

    Lol. He’s a nl known cheater.

