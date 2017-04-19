Gregg Williams’ crazy ways already making an impact in Cleveland

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2017, 6:05 AM EDT

New Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn’t even started coaching his players, but they already know what they’re getting themselves into.

Browns cornerback Joe Haden said that just from meeting Williams, he already sees the intensity that Williams is famous — some would say infamous — for.

“His energy’s crazy,” Haden said, via Cleveland.com. “He definitely brings a different attitude. He’s very, very vocal, in your face and I feel like we definitely need that.”

Haden said Williams is going to call out the Browns’ defensive leaders, and that’s a good thing.

“We need somebody that’s going to keep everybody accountable,” Haden said. “Me, [linebacker Chris] Kirksey, [linebacker Jamie] Collins, [defensive tackle] Danny [Shelton], he’s definitely going at us. It’s a shock, but that’s what we need. We need somebody that’s going to switch it up, change it up, tell us something, cuss us out, scream at us, let us know that we’re sorry right now and we’ve got to be better.”

Williams’ intensity is well known around the NFL, and it may have gone too far in the Saints Bountygate scandal. But in Cleveland, it’s a welcome change.