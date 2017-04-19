 Skip to content

Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

Posted by Mike Florio on April 19, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT
AP

For those of you who had “Crash Sean Spicer’s Daily Briefing” in the “What Will Gronk Do At The White House?” pool, congratulations.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did indeed walk in to the press room during the Press Secretary’s meeting with reporters.

Need some help?” Gronk said.

And now we can start the pool for what Gronk may do next while at the White House. Possibilities include ripping off his suit jacket and dress shirt in one motion, pouring a beer on the head of POTUS, and/or attempting to spike the nuclear football.

22 Responses to “Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing”
  1. afifthlombardiforthehaters says: Apr 19, 2017 12:50 PM

    ATTABOY !!!!

  2. wib22 says: Apr 19, 2017 12:51 PM

    Any alternative facts? Like how the patriots were caught cheating?

  3. hodous says: Apr 19, 2017 12:52 PM

    LMFAO he is such a fool but how can you not enjoy his foolishness.

  4. wearesc13 says: Apr 19, 2017 12:53 PM

    As if this White House needed one more buffoon in it. Sigh.

  5. bonerfartblog says: Apr 19, 2017 12:53 PM

    I’d take Gronk over the current clown crowd in the executive branch in a heartbeat.

  6. factschecker says: Apr 19, 2017 12:54 PM

    I saw people actually freaking out about this. “This isn’t a game!” Jeez.

    Lighten up Francis.

  7. patsh8rscnskit says: Apr 19, 2017 12:55 PM

    I hope SNL/Melissa McCarthy have some fun with this.

  8. bjwbrown2011 says: Apr 19, 2017 12:55 PM

    Sadly Gronk’s antics may have been the most professional thing that has happened in that room in a long, long time.

  9. kylecleric says: Apr 19, 2017 12:56 PM

    Gronk would be a huge upgrade as press secretary.

  10. herephishyphishy says: Apr 19, 2017 12:56 PM

    This is the second most interesting Pats tight end news today

  11. superpatriotsfan says: Apr 19, 2017 12:57 PM

    Glass

  12. purplegreenandgold says: Apr 19, 2017 12:58 PM

    “G R O N K”!!!!!…

  13. casualmalexlfan says: Apr 19, 2017 12:58 PM

    “Yo soy Fiesta!”

  14. weepingjebus says: Apr 19, 2017 12:59 PM

    Love it. Heading over in a little while to cheer them on, assuming the DNC sock puppets aren’t doing their scripted riots today. #ResistDignity

  15. aic2276 says: Apr 19, 2017 12:59 PM

    Awesome. This guy just loves life and it shows.

  16. pbutler526 says: Apr 19, 2017 1:00 PM

    he’s an man-child idiot.

  17. gotitan says: Apr 19, 2017 1:00 PM

    Idiot.

  18. riflemanlax says: Apr 19, 2017 1:02 PM

    I hate the Patriots, but god, you can’t hate Gronk…

  19. glac1 says: Apr 19, 2017 1:03 PM

    that is so cool….

  20. beavertonsteve says: Apr 19, 2017 1:04 PM

    PFT commenters triggered by a Gronk appearance. Geez.

  21. kcflake says: Apr 19, 2017 1:10 PM

    Gronk doing the daily press briefing would be Funny to watch.

  22. fwippel says: Apr 19, 2017 1:11 PM

    Where did you come up with “pouring a beer on the head of POTUS”?

    Sounds like something the author of this piece would like to see happen.

