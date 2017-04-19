Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

For those of you who had “Crash Sean Spicer’s Daily Briefing” in the “What Will Gronk Do At The White House?” pool, congratulations.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did indeed walk in to the press room during the Press Secretary’s meeting with reporters.
“Need some help?” Gronk said.
And now we can start the pool for what Gronk may do next while at the White House. Possibilities include ripping off his suit jacket and dress shirt in one motion, pouring a beer on the head of POTUS, and/or attempting to spike the nuclear football.
ATTABOY !!!!
Any alternative facts? Like how the patriots were caught cheating?
LMFAO he is such a fool but how can you not enjoy his foolishness.
As if this White House needed one more buffoon in it. Sigh.
I’d take Gronk over the current clown crowd in the executive branch in a heartbeat.
I saw people actually freaking out about this. “This isn’t a game!” Jeez.
Lighten up Francis.
I hope SNL/Melissa McCarthy have some fun with this.
Sadly Gronk’s antics may have been the most professional thing that has happened in that room in a long, long time.
Gronk would be a huge upgrade as press secretary.
This is the second most interesting Pats tight end news today
Glass
“G R O N K”!!!!!…
“Yo soy Fiesta!”
Love it. Heading over in a little while to cheer them on, assuming the DNC sock puppets aren’t doing their scripted riots today. #ResistDignity
Awesome. This guy just loves life and it shows.
he’s an man-child idiot.
Idiot.
I hate the Patriots, but god, you can’t hate Gronk…
that is so cool….
PFT commenters triggered by a Gronk appearance. Geez.
Gronk doing the daily press briefing would be Funny to watch.
Where did you come up with “pouring a beer on the head of POTUS”?
Sounds like something the author of this piece would like to see happen.