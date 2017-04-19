Hernandez suicide raises fair questions about whether it could have been prevented

Prisoners don’t get much sympathy from the general public. Murderers in prison get less. Murderers in prison who commit suicide get even less.
But they still have rights, and those rights can be violated by authorities who know or should know that a prisoner has suicidal thoughts or tendencies and who fail to ensure that the means for committing suicide are not readily available in the prisoner’s cell. In the aftermath of the news that former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez committed suicide by hanging himself with a bedsheet while imprisoned in Massachusetts, it’s fair to ask whether those responsible for Hernandez knew or should have known that he was a threat to himself.
Prisoner suicide is hardly a rare phenomenon. From 2001 through 2012, the suicide rate for Massachusetts prisoners nearly doubled the national average, with 38 in eleven years.
In January 2017, the Massachusetts legislature established a special commission on prisoner and correction officer suicides, with the goal of improving the procedures for determining whether a prisoner presents a suicide risk and for preventing suicide from occurring.
With Hernandez, it’s unknown whether he was saying or doing things to suggest he may harm himself only five days after securing an acquittal on double murder charges. Those questions will surely be asked in the coming days, and the reality is that the persons who are in the best position to know how he was behaving in prison also will have a strong incentive to downplay or to dismiss any evidence that Hernandez may have been inclined to take his own life, since it will mean that they should have done something to stop it.
I have news for you….most people who are suicidal do not let on they are suicidal.
The actions of Hernandez are inexplicable. He was literally “living the dream” by being a starter on the highly competitive Patriots, catching passes from Tom Brady and making millions along the way. How many of us would have traded our current situations for Hernandez’ in a New York second?
Just as you had no problem “raising questions” about possible negligence by correction officials in Hernandez’s death without a shred of evidence, I will go ahead and defend the officials with no evidence to prove I’m right either.
It is impossible for prison officials and COs to monitor everything every prisoner is saying to ensure they aren’t having suicidal thoughts. There a million things that need to be monitored on a 24/7 basis to maintain control in a prison and resources are stretched to the breaking point.
Priorities need to be established, and if the officials and COs at a particular prison believe it to be slightly more important to monitor prisoner behavior to see whether any of them were thinking of, oh I don’t know, burning the place down or starting a gang war than to worry whether a prisoner is depressed, I am going to go ahead and give them the benefit of the doubt.
“…those rights can be violated by authorities who know or should know that a prisoner has suicidal thoughts or tendencies…”
We, as a society, have no problem taking someone’s second amendment constitutional right when they’re convicted of a felony.
You can beat the judicial system with money, but sometimes your conscience will catch up with you. This is a sad story in many different levels. Hernandez was clearly broken, but he was given an opportunity to make amends yet he blew all the opportunities provided to him. How many people get a chance to go to the NFL? And of those how many get to play a SB? This is a sad story with no winners and only victims, including Hernandez’ little daughter. Hopefully she and all the other families find peace.