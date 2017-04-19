J.J. Watt thinks T.J. Watt is better than he was at the same stage

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 19, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

J.J. Watt was a bit of a late bloomer, but has turned out pretty well. He thinks his little brother could be even better.

The Texans defensive end said he thinks younger brother T.J. Watt is better at football at the same stage he entered the league, which could make for an interesting draft night for the Wisconsin outside linebacker.

“He’s so similar to me but he’s farther along than I was at that point in the process,” J.J. said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a lot better player than I was at that time. He has a lot more to grow even than I had. I think he’s a really special player and it’s been a lot of fun to watch him go through the process.

“He’s so hungry. He’s just itching to learn and grow as a person and as a player so he is always asking questions, he’s always wanting to compete in the workouts.”

Of course, J.J. has won three defensive player of the year awards and takes great pride in his preparation, so that’s a significant compliment of any player, even a little brother.

But T.J. has an impressive resume of his own, and has had a busy spring. He’s visited the Cowboys, Broncos and Washington, and had private workouts with the 49ers, Dolphins and Saints.

Between an impressive combine performance and an 11.5-sack season at Wisconsin, T.J. could end up a first-round pick. And if he’s more prepared for the NFL than his brother was, his future team will be happy with the pick.