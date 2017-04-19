J.J. Watt thinks T.J. Watt is better than he was at the same stage

J.J. Watt was a bit of a late bloomer, but has turned out pretty well. He thinks his little brother could be even better.
The Texans defensive end said he thinks younger brother T.J. Watt is better at football at the same stage he entered the league, which could make for an interesting draft night for the Wisconsin outside linebacker.
“He’s so similar to me but he’s farther along than I was at that point in the process,” J.J. said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a lot better player than I was at that time. He has a lot more to grow even than I had. I think he’s a really special player and it’s been a lot of fun to watch him go through the process.
“He’s so hungry. He’s just itching to learn and grow as a person and as a player so he is always asking questions, he’s always wanting to compete in the workouts.”
Of course, J.J. has won three defensive player of the year awards and takes great pride in his preparation, so that’s a significant compliment of any player, even a little brother.
But T.J. has an impressive resume of his own, and has had a busy spring. He’s visited the Cowboys, Broncos and Washington, and had private workouts with the 49ers, Dolphins and Saints.
Between an impressive combine performance and an 11.5-sack season at Wisconsin, T.J. could end up a first-round pick. And if he’s more prepared for the NFL than his brother was, his future team will be happy with the pick.
JJ is just trying to help a brother out.
Of course he does, he wants to pump up the Watt brand even more.
Watt will be wearing the 🌟
With nepotism like that an office in the White House can’t be far behind.
like anyone was expecting him to say “My brother is not a NFL caliber player, (insert more negative flaws here) and he will never be the player I am” lol
“Watt will be wearing the 🌟”
No way,he is staying in wisconsin and wearing a “G”
TJs success will depend on if he’s on the same steroids program his brother is.
The big question though is – does TJ shop at Gap Kids for his t-shirts as well?
Better at what?
….posing on the sidelines between plays?
…making stupid tv commercials at an alarming rate?
…piecing together a skimpy highlight reel against the
AFCShortbus division?
…being an ego-maniacal moron?
Sorry, as a Patriot fan, I have watched him play against the best team in the league, and he is certainly nothing special.
Actually, I can’t recall a single play that he has made in the past 4 times he’s played the Pats.
Anybody….?
Who has the better PEDs?
What about Derek Watt?
don’t do it jerry…don’t draft on the name alone…he’s no JJ
Volts > Watts
When did Patriots fans suddenly become the douchiest fans in the NFL?
I bet 70% couldn’t name a team QB before Bledsoe.
“That’s an impressive bandwagon.”
-Seahawks fans
WATT would look great on the back of a Redskins jersey
It’s the Ohms that get you…