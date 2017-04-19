Joe Flacco looking forward to a full offseason of work

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

At this point last year, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was just a few months removed from a torn ACL and looking at an offseason that would be spent rehabbing the injury in order to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Flacco was able to make it back on the field in time for Week One and started every game for the Ravens. The results weren’t always what he or the team would have wanted — Flacco threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as the Ravens went 8-8 and missed the playoffs — but Flacco said Wednesday that the knee wasn’t to blame for anything but a lot of questions he’s happy not to answer this year.

“It really just ends up being a distraction because you end up getting asked about it a lot and you therefore think about it a little more,” Flacco said, via the team’s website. “It is definitely nice to not have to deal with that.”

Another thing Flacco thinks is nice about this offseason is the opportunity it provides for him to work with wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who dealt with a knee injury of his own as a rookie in 2015. With Flacco recovering last year, the two players have had a limited amount of time to work together and they need to develop chemistry with the Ravens thin on wideouts beyond Perriman and Mike Wallace.

They may add another one in the draft next week, which is all the more reason for Flacco to feel good about being able to concentrate on football first and foremost this offseason.