Joe Flacco looking forward to a full offseason of work

At this point last year, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was just a few months removed from a torn ACL and looking at an offseason that would be spent rehabbing the injury in order to be ready for the start of the regular season.
Flacco was able to make it back on the field in time for Week One and started every game for the Ravens. The results weren’t always what he or the team would have wanted — Flacco threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as the Ravens went 8-8 and missed the playoffs — but Flacco said Wednesday that the knee wasn’t to blame for anything but a lot of questions he’s happy not to answer this year.
“It really just ends up being a distraction because you end up getting asked about it a lot and you therefore think about it a little more,” Flacco said, via the team’s website. “It is definitely nice to not have to deal with that.”
Another thing Flacco thinks is nice about this offseason is the opportunity it provides for him to work with wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who dealt with a knee injury of his own as a rookie in 2015. With Flacco recovering last year, the two players have had a limited amount of time to work together and they need to develop chemistry with the Ravens thin on wideouts beyond Perriman and Mike Wallace.
They may add another one in the draft next week, which is all the more reason for Flacco to feel good about being able to concentrate on football first and foremost this offseason.
“ELITE” level mediocrity.
doctorrustbelt says:
Apr 19, 2017 6:28 PM
Good description of the Bengals. In terms of ability to be the most mediocre team in the history of the NFL, the Bengals have achieved elite status.
Say what you want about Flacco he is a Superbowl winning quarterback. A dropped touchdown and a defense that could not protect two 14 point leads away from being 4 -0 in New England in the playoffs. Most quarterbacks crack under the pressure there in the regular season alone. When it comes down to it most teams & FANS would love to have him as there franchise quarterback period!
The Cincinnati Bengals have won 3 AFC North titles in the last 10 years.
The baltimore ravens have won 2 AFC North titles in the last 10 years.
doctorrustbelt says:
Apr 19, 2017 7:30 PM
This has got to be some of the stupidest crap Ive read in a long time…. Pacman Jones did you write this?
Baltimore Ravens double digit playoff wins & 2 Superbowl titles Since 2000
Cincinnati Bengals last playoff win 1992?
What a joke lol… made my day with that comment!
trentdilfer08 says:
Apr 19, 2017 7:28 PM
He has won a Super Bowl and shown poise in bigger games. What’s troublesome with him is his uneven play in what should be his prime years. Why is that? Lack of preparation? Focus? Does he need Ray Lewis and Ed Reed to come back?
It seems that he’s not the type to make the players around him better–more the other way around, and the Ravens haven’t been that good lately.
doctorrustbelt says:
The Baltimore Ravens have multiple playoff wins and a Super Bowl victory in the last 10 years.
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have so much as a single playoff win in the last quarter century.
You sound like the kind of guy who enjoys handing out participation trophies and loves it when your team hangs division title banners.
The Bengals and The Ravens can keep jawing on this site and battling for second in the AFC North.
ikeclanton says:
Apr 19, 2017 7:59 PM
Totally respect this comment however Lewis
& Reed were in the twilight of there careers. Flacco lead that charge to the superbowl 11 TDs 0 INTs. He will never play that well again and as a Ravens fan I dont care. He has completely exceeded any expectations I had for him when they drafted him.
Most teams would want Flacco as their franchise QB? You are totally out of your mind.
doctorrustbelt says:
Apr 19, 2017 6:28 PM
Mediocrity? R-i-i-i-i-i-i-i-ght!
Playoff stats (for those who are uneducated about the NFL: playoffs are prime time):
Playoff games: 15
Road playoff games: 13
Record: 10-5
Road playoff wins: 8
Did I neglect to mention?:
Super Bowl record 1-0
Super Bowl MVP
Rank among the other 900 NFL QBs in playoffs: 2nd
note: regular season: blah-blah-blah
8-8.
The Cincinnati Bengals have won zero superbowls or championships ever.
The Baltimore Ravens have won two superbowls in 20 years.
Flacco has more road playoff wins than the Bungles entire playoff win total in their history (7 vs 5)!
sorosbolshevism says:
Apr 19, 2017 11:13 PM
Flacco has more road playoff wins than the Bungles entire playoff win total in their history (7 vs 5)!
And that is the knockout punch right there. Go home Bengals fans, go home.