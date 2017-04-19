Josh Huff avoids jail time on gun charge with plea deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 19, 2017, 6:23 AM EDT

Bucs wide receiver Josh Huff was sort-of-apologetic last year when he was arrested with an illegally registered gun, and now he doesn’t even have to go to jail for it.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, Huff has entered a pretrial diversion program that will allow him to take care of the unlawful possession charge with six months of probation.

Huff was a member of the Eagles when he was arrested last fall, but probably what made him a former Eagle were his comments after the arrest, when he defiantly said “What professional athlete don’t have a gun?” (The answer is many.)

Huff still faces a DUI citation for suspicion of being under the influence of marijuana, but that case hasn’t been heard yet.

He played a bit part for the Bucs after they picked him up last fall, catching three passes and returning six kickoffs. And he still faces potential discipline from the league under the conduct policy or the substance abuse policy.