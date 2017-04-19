Lions, Colts to practice together this summer

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

Lions coach Jim Caldwell will be spending some extended time with one of his former employers this summer.

The Lions open their preseason schedule with a game against Colts on Sunday. August 13 and the teams announced on Wednesday that they will hold joint practices at the Colts’ facility in the days leading up to the game. The practices will take place on August 10 and 11 in practices closed to the public.

Caldwell was the Colts’ head coach from 2009-11 and spent two years on the Ravens’ staff before being hired by the Lions.

The Lions practiced with the Steelers before last year’s preseason opener. The Colts last held joint practices with another team when they worked with the Bears in 2015.