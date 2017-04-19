Mike Pouncey remembers his friend, Aaron Hernandez

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 19, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

Aaron Hernandez was a convicted murderer, and not a sympathetic figure. But he still left friends and family behind after his prison suicide, and they’re mourning in their own ways at the moment.

One of the first to publicly acknowledge Hernandez’s death was Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, who posted an Instagram message showing a smiling Hernandez in his Patriots uniform.

“To my friend my brother!,” Pouncey wrote. “Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other’s side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽.”

While a compassionate note from someone who knew Hernandez in college, it’s also likely to be one of the few supportive messages we’ll see today, as most people will try to avoid anything resembling support for a man who was spending life in prison without parole for taking the life of Odin Lloyd.