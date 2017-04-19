 Skip to content

Patrick Mahomes thinks he’s building a rapport with Bill O’Brien

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2017, 5:40 PM EDT
The Texans will of course not say publicly who they hope to take in the first round of the NFL draft, but there have been reports that they’re high on Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And Mahomes himself thinks those reports are accurate.

Mahomes says that he and Texans coach Bill O’Brien have been getting to know each other during the pre-draft process, and he thinks they’re developing a good rapport.

“I feel like a lot of coaches like me, but especially coach O’Brien. I think my personality and how real I am, those are things beyond what I can do on the field that he likes,” Mahomes said, via NFL.com. “It seemed like the way I was answering questions, I think he knew that I knew what was going on. You can tell when coaches have a confidence in you.”

The Texans own the 25th pick in the first round of the draft, and if Mahomes is still on the board, we’ll find out then just how much O’Brien likes him.

2 Responses to “Patrick Mahomes thinks he’s building a rapport with Bill O’Brien”
  1. MostlyRight says: Apr 19, 2017 5:45 PM

    He’d be a good fit with OBrien, a great fit with Arians in AZ. He better pray Cleveland doesn’t like him.

  2. lscratchingthesurface says: Apr 19, 2017 5:52 PM

    If he is around at 27 he will be needing to build a rapport with Andy Reid.

