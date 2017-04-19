 Skip to content

Patriots explain difference between 2015 and 2017 White House photos

Posted by Mike Florio on April 19, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT
AP

The Patriots visited the White House on Wednesday, an event that generated plenty of photos. One specific photo has been compared to a specific photo from their last visit to D.C. to celebrate a Super Bowl win, because it seems to show a much smaller contingent for the trip to see President Donald Trump.

Not so, says the Patriots. The team has taken to Twitter to explain that the photos “lack context,” adding that, in 2015, more than 40 members of the team’s football staff were standing on stairs. This year, there were seated on the South Lawn.

It’s unclear whether the Patriots made this clarification on their own, or whether they were asked to do it. It’s possible that the topic will come up during Thursday’s press briefing from Sean Spicer.

On Thursday, Spicer won’t have Rob Gronkowski around to offer his help.

8 Responses to “Patriots explain difference between 2015 and 2017 White House photos”
  1. seanx40 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:25 PM

    What “context”? Half of the current Patriots didn’t go due to their objection to the current President.

  2. meximyke says: Apr 19, 2017 9:28 PM

    Who fricking cares how many are in the photo!! FAKE NEWS!

  3. greg3117 says: Apr 19, 2017 9:38 PM

    whatever.

  4. tonebones says: Apr 19, 2017 9:38 PM

    The guys that respect their wives and daughters, moms and sisters, aunts and nieces, stayed home.

  5. BroncosCheatedTheSalaryCap says: Apr 19, 2017 9:39 PM

    Full disclosure – I don’t particularly like Trump and didn’t vote for him. But the media has once again shown their insane bias against anything Trump/Republican/Conservative. It’s embarrassing how the AP, ESPN, etc continue bend themselves into pretzels in order to spew their self serving leftist garbage. Don’t they realize that’s the reason why Trump was elected in the first place?

  6. itsfootballfolks says: Apr 19, 2017 9:44 PM

    It was the biggest crowd in the history of championship ceremonies.

  7. therealbillybuffalo says: Apr 19, 2017 9:45 PM

    Yeah yeah yeah, everyone hates Trump. Get over it cry babies.

  8. Della Street says: Apr 19, 2017 9:48 PM

    The NYT using fake news to push their agenda? You don’t say.

    The press is a HUGE problem in this country. They rely on people to have zero critical thinking skills.

