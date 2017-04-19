Rams claim Tre’ Jackson off of waivers

The Rams have added another piece to their offensive line.
The league’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has claimed guard Tre’ Jackson off of waivers. The Patriots waived their 2015 third-round pick on Wednesday.
The Rams have shuffled some of the players on their offensive line under new coach Sean McVay and one of the moves has last year’s right tackle Rob Havenstein moving to right guard. Jackson, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, made nine starts for the Patriots as a rookie and could compete with Havenstein for the spot opposite left guard Rodger Saffold.
The Rams also waived defensive back Kevin Short. He was signed to the team’s practice squad last December and has never played in a regular season game.
You should know by now, if BB discards a player, especially a recent 3rd rd pick, there might be something you’re not seeing. Now he’s not always right with all his decisions, but he is usually spot on regarding when to part ways with a guy. The few exceptions of players who had plenty left in the tank (i.e. Richard Seymour), those were always based on valuation disagreements. He doesn’t overpay, so he’s never in cap hell and he uses that extra capital to shore up the depth and the reserves on the roster.