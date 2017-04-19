Rams claim Tre’ Jackson off of waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

The Rams have added another piece to their offensive line.

The league’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has claimed guard Tre’ Jackson off of waivers. The Patriots waived their 2015 third-round pick on Wednesday.

The Rams have shuffled some of the players on their offensive line under new coach Sean McVay and one of the moves has last year’s right tackle Rob Havenstein moving to right guard. Jackson, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, made nine starts for the Patriots as a rookie and could compete with Havenstein for the spot opposite left guard Rodger Saffold.

The Rams also waived defensive back Kevin Short. He was signed to the team’s practice squad last December and has never played in a regular season game.