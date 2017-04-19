Report: Aaron Hernandez had “John 3:16” written on his forehead

More details are emerging regarding the death of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, and they’re troubling.
Via WBZ-TV, the phrase “John 3:16” was written on Hernandez’s forehead, and red marker was on his hands and feet. “John 3:16” is a popular Biblical verse, the 16th verse of the third chapter of the Gospel According to John: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Per the report, investigators are exploring whether Hernandez may have smoked synthetic marijuana on Tuesday night. If he did, that possibly could explain bizarre and erratic behavior, like someone who was not suicidal suddenly committing suicide.
Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has vowed to conduct his own investigation regarding the situation.
All day long on Sports Radio here in Boston conspiracy theorists were saying he was murdered including his lawyer and agent. Some guy called into 98.5 saying he has watched every episode of Oz and he knew what happened.Hopefully this will be the end of any news concerning this murderer.
smoked synthetic marijuana on Tuesday night while in jail? Where did he get marker to write John 3:16 on his forehead?
So if he got that synthetic weed, means that someone on the inside hooked him up.
The red marker on his hands and feet sounds like he was trying to imitate the blood on Jesus’ hands and feet where he was nailed to the cross. If Hernandez was likening himself to Jesus, I think he was a little off base.
I guess the first step in preventing prison suicides would be to stop allowing prisoners to have synthetic marijuana.
I presume that synthetic “marijuana” is considered contraband in prison, just as cannabis. So, why smuggle the synthetic variety…other than the place is full of idiots?
I live about 45 minutes from Gillette Stadium now. I graduated from the University of Florida. I’ll be the first to tell you, this kid had all the talent in the world, and a higher ceiling than Gronk, IMHO. Many have labeled this as tragic, and I can’t take anything away from that. It was a waste, to me. All the talent in the world, money at your feet, and now all is gone.
I feel for his daughter, and hope she has a wonderful life. I hope he left something for her, and she has no financial struggles throughout her life. I hope she is not exploited by the evil, agenda setting media. Don’t put hate in your heart.
Just exactly how do you at 3AM write on your forehead in a dark single prison cell, that presumably is being patrolled and monitored without drawing attention to yourself?
I’m not a religious person, so can someone explain to me which is the trump card between “John 3:16” and “Thou Shalt Not Kill”?
You try writing John 3:16 on your forehead and it comes out backwards…..or it’s murder.
