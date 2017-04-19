Report: Aaron Hernandez had “John 3:16” written on his forehead

Posted by Mike Florio on April 19, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT

More details are emerging regarding the death of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, and they’re troubling.

Via WBZ-TV, the phrase “John 3:16” was written on Hernandez’s forehead, and red marker was on his hands and feet. “John 3:16” is a popular Biblical verse, the 16th verse of the third chapter of the Gospel According to John: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Per the report, investigators are exploring whether Hernandez may have smoked synthetic marijuana on Tuesday night. If he did, that possibly could explain bizarre and erratic behavior, like someone who was not suicidal suddenly committing suicide.

Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has vowed to conduct his own investigation regarding the situation.