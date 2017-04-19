Report: Aaron Hernandez had “John 3:16” written on his forehead

More details are emerging regarding the death of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, and they’re troubling.
Via WBZ-TV, the phrase “John 3:16” was written on Hernandez’s forehead, and red marker was on his hands and feet. “John 3:16” is a popular Biblical verse, the 16th verse of the third chapter of the Gospel According to John: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Per the report, investigators are exploring whether Hernandez may have smoked synthetic marijuana on Tuesday night. If he did, that possibly could explain bizarre and erratic behavior, like someone who was not suicidal suddenly committing suicide.
Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has vowed to conduct his own investigation regarding the situation.
The more I hear the more it just confirms the already known fact that it was all so pointless.
Must be nice to just believe something and get eternal life. Seems like a good deal. I’ve been a good husband, father, citizen, neighbor and friend but forgot to believe. See you in hell I guess.
All day long on Sports Radio here in Boston conspiracy theorists were saying he was murdered including his lawyer and agent. Some guy called into 98.5 saying he has watched every episode of Oz and he knew what happened.Hopefully this will be the end of any news concerning this murderer.
Sounds like a setup to me.
smoked synthetic marijuana on Tuesday night while in jail? Where did he get marker to write John 3:16 on his forehead?
So if he got that synthetic weed, means that someone on the inside hooked him up.
So what the hell went on?
The red marker on his hands and feet sounds like he was trying to imitate the blood on Jesus’ hands and feet where he was nailed to the cross. If Hernandez was likening himself to Jesus, I think he was a little off base.
Religion May Not Help You Now!
I guess the first step in preventing prison suicides would be to stop allowing prisoners to have synthetic marijuana.
“weed made him kill himself”
somebody’s gonna run with that narrative and it’ll get way to much attention
Might have smoked it with a guard…
I presume that synthetic “marijuana” is considered contraband in prison, just as cannabis. So, why smuggle the synthetic variety…other than the place is full of idiots?
I live about 45 minutes from Gillette Stadium now. I graduated from the University of Florida. I’ll be the first to tell you, this kid had all the talent in the world, and a higher ceiling than Gronk, IMHO. Many have labeled this as tragic, and I can’t take anything away from that. It was a waste, to me. All the talent in the world, money at your feet, and now all is gone.
I feel for his daughter, and hope she has a wonderful life. I hope he left something for her, and she has no financial struggles throughout her life. I hope she is not exploited by the evil, agenda setting media. Don’t put hate in your heart.
Just exactly how do you at 3AM write on your forehead in a dark single prison cell, that presumably is being patrolled and monitored without drawing attention to yourself?
Another fake news story being perpetrated by the left media is my guess.
I’m not a religious person, so can someone explain to me which is the trump card between “John 3:16” and “Thou Shalt Not Kill”?
Everybody stay away from the synthetic stuff.
You try writing John 3:16 on your forehead and it comes out backwards…..or it’s murder.
Hypocrisy within religion? No! Who would of thought it? Those who preach the loudest tend to have the most to hide..
Aaron did as all taxpayers a favor,or his cell mates did…. either way the guy had a bright future until he killed Oden, He tossed all that away. Oden Loydds family got justice and us taxipayer get a lil relief till the next moron fills his spot. if your guilty for killing someone, you should die it’s the whole eye for an eye. People would think twice before killing if that’s the case.. But that will never happen because Jails are business and they need clients, not dead ones.. that’s how messed up this country is… and if you every been to jail there all filthy and ran ruckis, the inmates run the asylum as the government cashes the checks.
Was it written backwards as if he wrote it looking into a mirror or did he have the wherewithal to write it so the person looking at him could read it?
John 3:16 on his forehead – yep, he’s good to go.
Too bad God drop-kicked his butt into hell. Nice try Aaron.
Take this as a lesson kids. Weed makes you want to kill yourself.
Places marks of stigmata on his limbs (as if he were about to forgive the sins of the world), 3:16 on his forehead…
then kills self. Which is a mortal, irreconcilable sin in the Christian faith, and cannot be forgiven (ie you are stuck in Hell for eternity).
What’s worse than murder & suicide in the faith? Claiming to oneself to be a false God after doing so.
Good luck in Hades, Chico.
I’m not a black ops guy but curious to see what comes out of this because this scenario smells bad. Not sure, but he was thrilled to have been exonerated from this murder trial and reported to be working on a retrial of his conviction. His attorney was saying the same thing. Why would he kill himself now?
Why are we supposed to believe he wouldn’t kill himself when it’s just the same people who said he would never have killed anyone?
To anyone who questions how he got the synthetic marijuana in the first place, many inmates have said that its easier to get drugs on the inside than on the outside. Every prison is different but some have rampant drug problems.
the jury that let him go for double murder should feel like fools
“Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has vowed to conduct his own investigation regarding the situation.”
Dude owed me money and one way or another I’m getting
paid.
…and why would we want to stop prison suicides?
With the prison over crowding we should encourage the DIY Death Penalty.
So he had an imaginary friend. This is supposed to be a football site. Can we talk about football? The guy was a convicted murderer. And outside of Boston, no one cares. Let’s talk about the draft homer.
cardiovascularendurance says:
Apr 19, 2017 5:26 PM
I’m sure Jesus is cradling him right in his arms next to Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.
For what it’s worth, there’s only 2 ways contraband gets in a jail. The officers either let it in or they bring it in.
I feel bad for his little girl and the families involved.
Love the Tebow comment. Talk about narcissism. Hernandez just saved the country the cost and the problem.
I am not a death penalty advocate. I lived in Illinois when like 60% of the people were shown to be not guilty of the crime. But if you are a murderer, and can be proven? See ya.
He’s gone,leave him alone now
Thou shall not kill would have been better
stairwayto7 says:
Apr 19, 2017 5:29 PM
smoked synthetic marijuana on Tuesday night while in jail? Where did he get marker to write John 3:16 on his forehead?
I’d assume from the shelf in his cell. He was in jail, with a window. Why is it people act like you don’t have access to anything while in prison? Inmates are allowed to write, have pens, pencils, and yes, even markers
If anything, the encourage such things to keep the inmates minds occupied. They’d much rather an inmate spends the 12 hours after lockdown thinking of what to write his family, instead of the most effective way to shank a guard
“Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has vowed to conduct his own investigation regarding the situation.”
So the lawyer will try to represent the family in suing the state for allowing drugs into the system which led to his death.
And he is taking this on himself…looking for money. Sad.
The only positive thing Hernandez ever did in his life was saving taxpayers $$$ on his life sentence, thank you for sparing us!
sounds like tmz fake news
Aaron Hernandez thought he was building a rapport with God……
Its actually pretty hard to legibly write John 3:16 on your own forhead. If you use a mirror it will be backwards unless you write everything reversed which is also harder than one might think. Just sayin’.
I would also think smoking synthetic weed isn’t going to make it any easier.
Anybody ever hear of “abate ab initio”? It’s the legal term for returning a person’s original state when they die. Since Hernandez first conviction is being appealed, It will be vacated and after beating the rap last week, he technically hoes to his grave an innocent man. Justice?
daytontriangles says:
Meanwhile, Gronk wrote ATL 28 NE 3 3rd 2:12 on his forehead.
Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, has vowed to conduct his own investigation regarding the situation.
The lawyer has to get a “taste” of something after all.
And the world is a better place now with him gone
Conspiracy fan boys, clearly you know who did this? It was Goodell!
Spygate, Deflategate, and now the murderer dies under suspicious circumstances, why is it that everything in New England isn’t as it originally seems?
The Phantom Stranger says:
Apr 19, 2017 5:35 PM
I guess the first step in preventing prison suicides would be to stop allowing prisoners to have synthetic marijuana.
Or bibles/religion
Can we just get rid of religion already?
In this comments thread, we learn that people are astonished that prisoners can get drugs in jail, and that people think writing 3:16 on your own forehead is so difficult it requires a Stephen Hawkins like IQ and superhuman dexterity to pull it off.
Un Freaking believable, a lowlife to the very end. Hernandez, who was convicted of murdering one person in cold blood, but most likely murdered at least three people in cold blood, thinks that if he claims to believe in God he can stroll through the pearly gates as if nothing happened. Hernandez conned a lot of people, but he ain’t conning his way into heaven.
The drugs would have given him the munchies, religion makes you do the crazy. One of them is inherently dangerous.
Got a few of the right wing conspiracy theory crazies out today, eh? I hear Hillary was involved! Run with it!
iseek11 says:
Apr 19, 2017 7:52 PM
Anybody ever hear of “abate ab initio”? It’s the legal term for returning a person’s original state when they die. Since Hernandez first conviction is being appealed, It will be vacated and after beating the rap last week, he technically hoes to his grave an innocent man. Justice
He was found guilty of the gun charge. No appeal of that conviction had been filed prior to his demise. As Hernandez had no pending appeals of any kind in Suffolk County abatement doctrine does not apply, he goes to his grave a convicted felon. Small justice
Stop comparing Hernandez to Tebow, they’re nothing alike other than the Florida ties, hypocrisy, delusional thoughts of invisible friends…..but my point is Hernandez could actually play football. Nothing alike.
