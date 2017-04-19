Report: Malcolm Butler will skip Patriots’ voluntary workouts

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

As of yesterday, Malcolm Butler is back under contract with the Patriots. But that doesn’t mean he’s fully on board.

Butler has no intention of participating in voluntary offseason workouts, according to Michael Giardi of CSN New England.

That’s not a big surprise: Just because Butler signed his one-year restricted free agent tender, that doesn’t mean he’s happy. Butler wants a long-term contract, and as the Patriots aren’t interested in paying him what he thinks he’s worth, there have been discussions of a possible trade to a team that would sign Butler to the kind of deal he wants.

If the Patriots don’t trade Butler, he would likely report once mandatory work starts, to avoid getting fined. But until that time, it appears that the Patriots and Butler are far enough apart that he won’t be joining the team for any work that is not required of him.