Ryan Tannehill feels “really good” entering offseason program

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 19, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill made incredible strides in his first year with coach Adam Gase, but his late-season knee injury stalled that progress.

But as he began the offseason program, he said he felt strong and ready to continue.

“I feel really good,” Tannehill told the team’s official website. “Spent a lot of time getting ready to play, getting ready to be healthy. That’s what we’ve done this offseason. First and foremost was getting healthy, doing everything I could to get healthy.

“I was able to get away for a little bit and enjoy the offseason a little bit and then for the past six-plus weeks really been working hard and throwing with the guys and training and preparing myself for this upcoming season.”

Tannehill didn’t need surgery (or chose to not have it) after his sprained MCL/slightly torn ACL which caused him to miss the playoffs. He’s going to wear a knee brace this year, but by not having the procedure, he’s able to work throughout the spring with teammates.

After setting career highs in several categories last year (including yards per pass attempt and passer rating), Tannehill said he’s excited about building on the positives.

“I’m looking to take a big step forward this year,” Tannehill said. “You’re kind of getting your feet wet, especially in the spring of your first year. You’re learning, you’re trying to take in as much information and new stuff as you can. Along the way, you miss a few things or you’re not as good at a few things as you’d like to be. You combine that with having a year of tape and film and just being in the offense, you should some big improvements throughout the spring. Zero in on the details, getting a little more comfortable with things and once you get into the season, you’ll see those things paying off.”

Being healthy enough to participate is a solid first step.