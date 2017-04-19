Terrelle Pryor working with Randy Moss, Michael Irvin this summer

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 19, 2017, 2:14 AM EDT

In the desire to take another stride forward after his conversion from quarterback to receiver, Washington Redskins wide out Terrelle Pryor is planning to work with Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Michael Irvin this summer.

Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards with four touchdowns in his first full season as a receiver in Cleveland. Pryor felt his numbers should have been even better despite his inexperience.

“I should have had 1,500 yards,” Pryor said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “I’m not talking on nobody else; whatever happened happened. But I believe I was better than that. It was frustrating that I didn’t get more dominant numbers because I feel I can and I know I will. I can’t wait.”

Pryor is still learning the intricacies of the receiver position. Everything from stride length to body tilt and vision are still aspects of his game he’s working to master now that he’s a pass catcher full-time. Moss and Irvin are good choices to glean additional insight from as they were immensely successful in their own careers and share similar athletic builds to Pryor.

Pryor has come a long way already from the point where he said he couldn’t catch just a few seasons ago. Now he has a chance to become a force at receiver with a little more fine tuning of his game.