Tom Brady skipping White House visit for “personal family matters”

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 19, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

Add another Patriots player to the list of those skipping today’s White House trip.

But this one is one of President Donald Trump’s friends.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was skipping today’s visit because of “personal family matters.”

Brady has tried to avoid most of the Trump-related hysteria (which he created by placing a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker room), with varying results.

But he’ll likely avoid much criticism for this one because of his mother’s recent illness, which became a Super Bowl subplot of its own.

Brady thanked the President for the offer and “for supporting our team for as long as I can remember.”

At least six other teammates have opted out of the trip, not all of them on as friendly terms with Trump.