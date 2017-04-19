Tom Brady skipping White House visit for “personal family matters”

Add another Patriots player to the list of those skipping today’s White House trip.
But this one is one of President Donald Trump’s friends.
Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was skipping today’s visit because of “personal family matters.”
Brady has tried to avoid most of the Trump-related hysteria (which he created by placing a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker room), with varying results.
But he’ll likely avoid much criticism for this one because of his mother’s recent illness, which became a Super Bowl subplot of its own.
Brady thanked the President for the offer and “for supporting our team for as long as I can remember.”
At least six other teammates have opted out of the trip, not all of them on as friendly terms with Trump.
He has likely already had a tour, or could get one from Trump personally. And, then he avoids any possible weirdness that could happen if he is there with the rest of the team.
Only 25 members of the ’04 team and 40 of the ’14 team went to the White House, don’t recall seeing an article on each one of the players that didn’t and their reasons. Can we get those posted too?
Brady’s mom is battling cancer. His time left with her is limited. I respect his decision.
Just ahead of the stupid comments, it is known that his mother is in the Boston area, probably for health reasons which is why he is not making the trip.
As a Pats fan, huge sigh of relief.
Unfounded speculation: personal family matters are what his wife would do to him if he went.
It’s possible to be celebrity friends but not know each other on a personal level at all. In fact I’d suggest that’s the most common form of celebrity friend. Shake hands and pose for pictures. See you again at the next black tie affair. Other than that you are total strangers.
thoughts and prayers for his mother, she did not look good back in February 😦
Thoughts and prayers with Tom Brady’s mother. Agree with all the sentiment on it being a smart PR move for political reasons…but the Aaron Hernandez suicide questions he would get play a factor in this too I think.
According to the article, 88.7% of the players are still showing up, 6 no shows out of 53.
Oh, and Trump’s poll numbers are at 50%.
Oh, and why is it so important to mix politics with sports? That’s why I don’t watch ESPN any longer.
I’d give my right arm for a day with my mother, gone 17 years tomorrow.
Priorities
Most of you are really stupid. His Mom is sick, he’s being a stand up guy .. Nothing to do with Trump.
weepingjebus says:
Apr 19, 2017 12:44 PM
When do the Falcons visit President Clinton?
Oh, that was scrapped last Nov by the Electoral College.
“Oh, and Trump’s poll numbers are at 50%.”
No they are not. The poll you are citing, Rasumussen, always skews Republican and even there he’s back under water since yesterday (48%) Real Clear Politics average is 42%, and Pew Poll just came out at 39%….the lowest EVER for a first term President.
With numbers like that, which are unlikely to get better, he has zero chance of being reelected, no matter who the Democrats run.
Today is Tom’s parents 48th wedding anniversary, and sadly due to his mother’s health issues it may be their last together. One of those family moments that is more important than anything else. Love him or hate him, you’re not a human being if you find any fault with him skipping this White House visit.
“No they are not. The poll you are citing, Rasumussen, always skews Republican and even there he’s back under water since yesterday (48%) Real Clear Politics average is 42%, and Pew Poll just came out at 39%….the lowest EVER for a first term President.”
Are those the same polls that said he would never even be a first term POTUS? Yeah.
factschecker says:
Apr 19, 2017 10:12 AM
It’s possible to be celebrity friends but not know each other on a personal level at all. In fact I’d suggest that’s the most common form of celebrity friend. Shake hands and pose for pictures. See you again at the next black tie affair. Other than that you are total strangers.
_____________________
Not according to the orange imposter. During his campaign he referred to themselves as “great friends”. I guess maybe this should be filed in the voluminous and ever growing folder “alternative facts”.
rcali says:
Apr 19, 2017 10:29 AM
Going to be a long 8 years for some of you folks.
________________________
If the orange imposter doesn’t throw in the towel after two years I’ll be shocked. When you’re totally unqualified for a position and ask a campaign opponent (John Kasich) to run as your VP so he can run the country …. well, it can’t be enjoyable. In the words of the orange imposter himself “Who knew it would be so hard?”
bkrog says:
Apr 19, 2017 10:34 AM
… Oh, and Trump’s poll numbers are at 50%. …
________________________
Yeah firing off some missiles and dropping a bomb is a cheap way to elicit a patriotic fervor which some immediately confuse with support for the orange imposter. And gee, I don’t mean to burst your bubble but the independent Gallup Daily Poll says as of today the orange imposter is at a 42% approval rating and that won’t last long either.
Drunk Uncle says:
Apr 19, 2017 11:03 AM
Brady isn’t a fan of Putin
___________________
But we all know who is. And I can’t wait for more breaking news about it.
I knew there was a reason why I liked Brady. I would want whatever distance I could find between myself and this failing potus.
Here’s the one comparison you need: Experience
Brady has it and trump doesn’t. It shows.