Von Miller got his Super Bowl 50 helmet back

Posted by Josh Alper on April 19, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

Broncos linebacker Von Miller didn’t know his Super Bowl 50 helmet was missing until it turned up in the possession of the same man who stole Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s jerseys from the last two Patriots Super Bowl wins, but he’s aware of where the helmet is now.

FBI agents returned Miller’s helmet to him at the Broncos’ facility on Wednesday. Miller initially joked that it wasn’t his helmet, but then moved on to thank law enforcement for their work.

“I just want to thank the FBI and Mexican authorities for getting it back and working on it,” Miller said. “I don’t know how you can find one helmet in the world like that. It’s really incredible.”

FBI Agent Brian Schmitt credited the recovery of the helmet and Brady’s jerseys from Martin Mauricio Ortega to old-fashioned police work. That police work included following up on a tip from a 19-year-old Patriots fan and memorabilia collector who wondered why Ortega had Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey before this year’s theft made major headlines.