Wednesday morning one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 19, 2017, 6:49 AM EDT

Bills GM Doug Whaley may think a first-round quarterback could save his job.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has his players wearing shirts that say “Zero in.”

Today’s the day the Patriots visit the White House. At least some of the Patriots.

Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick’s wife recently gave birth to their sixth child.

Ravens S Tony Jefferson says the Las Vegas arm wrestling competition he participated in was for charity and the NFL shouldn’t make an issue of it.

Andre Smith says he’s happy to be back in Cincinnati.

Playing through an injury may have saved Browns CB Joe Haden’s job.

Dan Rooney was remembered for more than football on Tuesday.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins and QB Tom Savage are building a bond.

The Colts had the cap space to give DT Johnathan Hankins the contract he was looking for.

Jaguars LB Telvin Smith would like a new contract, but he says it has no impact on his preparation for the season.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is taking classes at Alabama while teammates are working out in Tennessee.

Could the Broncos trade up to draft the son of a former Bronco?

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson is working his way back from an Achilles injury.

The Raiders feel like they’re representing two cities.

Many of the Chargers’ best players weren’t at workouts on Tuesday.

The Cowboys could use both a pass rusher and a defensive back in the first round of the draft.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo is reminding players how much it hurt to lose in the playoffs at the end of last season.

Brandon Graham is embracing a leadership role in Philadelphia.

The Kirk Cousins contract situation is still at the forefront in Washington.

Can the Bears improve at cornerback in the draft?

Lions QB Matthew Stafford is finding out that fatherhood is hard work.

The Packers are evolving on offense.

Can the Vikings find their starting right guard in the draft?

Falcons WR Justin Hardy is switching from No. 16 to No. 14 to honor his father, who wore 14 when he played.

The Panthers may add some size to their defensive line.

The Saints could bolster their secondary with a first-round safety.

The Buccaneers have a new radio home.

The Cardinals’ strength and conditioning coach thinks some of his players should ask for their money back from their personal trainers, given the shape they were in at the start of offseason workouts.

The Rams may prioritize a tight end in the draft.

Eddie DeBartolo weighed in on the current state of the 49ers.

Richard Sherman is far from the first Seahawk to skip voluntary workouts.