Bills still mulling Sammy Watkins option, Mike Gillislee offer sheet

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

In addition to the draft, the Bills have a couple of decisions to make about veteran members of their team in the near future.

There was a report last weekend that the Bills might not exercise their option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins‘ contract for the 2018 season and coach Sean McDermott didn’t dispute that on Thursday.

“Sammy is a good player,” McDermott said. “He’s in a good spot. He’s attacking the rehab. We have to continue to evaluate.”

Watkins has been a good player for the Bills, but he’s also been banged up a lot and the 2018 option would be guaranteed against injury. That decision needs to come by May 3, but the other matter to be dealt with is more pressing.

The Bills have a couple more days to decide whether to match the offer sheet restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee signed with the Patriots this week. The deal would pay Gillislee $4 million in 2017 and McDermott said the Bills are still going through the process of deciding what to do.