Browns part ways with three players

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

The Browns have 11 draft picks at their disposal and they made some space for the players they’ll select or sign as undrafted free agents on Thursday.

The team announced that they have parted ways with three players. They released offensive lineman Alvin Bailey and waived defensive backs Trae Elston and Tracy Howard.

Bailey started five games for the Browns last season, but the additions of Kevin Zeitler and J.C. Tretter in free agency have changed the makeup of the line in Cleveland. Bailey also served a two-game suspension late in the season as a result of an arrest for driving under the influence.

Howard played in 15 games and made three starts after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Elston was inactive for two games near the end of the season and also spent time on Cleveland’s practice squad.