CFL bans defensive back after third domestic violence arrest

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2017, 6:17 AM EDT

The Chiefs cut former Mississippi State defensive back Justin Cox before be could even go to training camp with them, after he was arrested the second time for domestic violence in an eight-month span.

After his third arrest, an entire league has banned him.

According to the Regina Leader-Post, Cox was cut by the Saskatchewan Roughriders after another allegation of domestic violence, and he was subsequently dismissed from the entire league.

CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said in a statement that the league had given Cox enough chances, and they were done with him.

“Earlier today, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club released Justin Cox after being informed of an incident involving domestic violence,” Orridge said. “Our clubs have been informed that should any team decide to sign Mr. Cox to a Standard Player Contract, I will refuse to register that contract. This authority rests with the Commissioner under our league’s Constitution.

“The Canadian Football League is committed to doing its part to eradicate violence against women. As is stated in our Policy on Violence Against Women, “the CFL condemns violence against women in all of its forms, including domestic violence, sexual violence, sexual assault, and verbal abuse, as well as the disrespectful and demeaning attitudes that foster violence or the tolerance of such violence.” In keeping with the policy, the CFL has worked with Saskatchewan to ensure appropriate outreach is made to local police and support and counseling services. We must all do what we can to ensure the safety of women and to urge perpetrators to seek the help they need to change their behaviour and stop the violence.”

While the news as it pertains to Cox as a football player might not be a big deal, the message the CFL sent was a strong one. They’re no strangers to taking in NFL castoffs, but they’re showing there are certain things they won’t tolerate.

And at a time when NFL teams are debating whether it’s worth the risk to draft Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon (who was captured on video punching a woman in the face), it’s interesting and encouraging to see the CFL take a firm stance.