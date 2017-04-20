Chargers-Broncos set for Monday Night Football Week 1 late game

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

The Los Angeles Chargers will open on the road in Denver.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos will host the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week One. Presumably, it will be the second game of the annual Monday night doubleheader.

This is the second straight year that a newly arrived team in Los Angeles has opened on the road on Monday night; last year the Rams opened at San Francisco.

The NFL would surely like to give the Chargers a bit of a push early in the season to help them become relevant in their new market. A high-profile game in Week One is part of that, and a high-profile home game in Week Two may be coming as well.