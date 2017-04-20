Chargers to host Dolphins in their first L.A. home game

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

The Chargers will open the season on Monday night in Denver, which means they will have a short week to prepare for their first game in Los Angeles since announcing their move from San Diego earlier this year.

The Dolphins will be the visitors for the Chargers’ first home game in the city since they called it home for the 1960 season in the AFL. The game will kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT and it will be followed by two more home games. The Chiefs will come calling in Week Three and then the Eagles will visit in Week Four.

In addition to being the Chargers’ first games in their new city, the games will also be the first played at the StubHub Center. The stadium was built with soccer in mind and it’s 30,000-seat capacity will provide a very different look than the stadiums we’re used to seeing on NFL Sundays.

The Broncos (Week Seven), Bills (Week 11), Browns (Week 13), Redskins (Week 14) and Raiders (Week 17) make up the rest of the Chargers’ home slate.