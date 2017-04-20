Colts sign Jon Bostic

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

The Colts continued to add pieces to their linebacking corps on Thursday.

The team announced that they signed Jon Bostic to their 90-man roster. They signed Barkevious Mingo, Sean Spence, Jabaal Sheard and John Simon as free agents earlier in the offseason.

Unlike those other players, Bostic did not play at all last season. A foot injury kept him off the field for the Lions, who were the third team to employ Bostic since the start of the 2015 season.

He opened that year with the Bears, who drafted Bostic in the second round of the 2013 draft, and was traded to the Patriots in September 2015. He played 11 games for New England and then was traded to the Lions last year.

Bouncing from spot to spot as Bostic illustrates that things haven’t panned out as the Bears hoped when they used a second day pick on him, but there are worse places for a linebacker to try to jump start his career than with a team overhauling the look of their position group.