Cyrus Kouandjio found partially clothed, asked cops to shoot him

April 20, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT

Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio wasn’t at practice Thursday. And that’s the least interesting thing about his day.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Kouandjio was involved in a bizarre incident in which police found him partially clothed and asking police to shoot him.

According to the report, an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy found Kouandjio lying in a field after climbing over an electric fence. It was near the scene of an accident. A police source told the News that Kouandjio yelled, “Shoot me!” as police approached.

It sounds a little like Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones turning up at a Massachusetts police station shirtless last spring, displaying erractic behavior.

“We are aware of the matter involving Cyrus and are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information,” the Bills said in a statement. “We don’t have all of the details, so we won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Kouandjio was not arrested, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.