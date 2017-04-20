 Skip to content

Cyrus Kouandjio found partially clothed, asked cops to shoot him

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 20, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT
Bills tackle Cyrus Kouandjio wasn’t at practice Thursday. And that’s the least interesting thing about his day.

According to Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News, Kouandjio was involved in a bizarre incident in which police found him partially clothed and asking police to shoot him.

According to the report, an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy found Kouandjio lying in a field after climbing over an electric fence. It was near the scene of an accident. A police source told the News that Kouandjio yelled, “Shoot me!” as police approached.

It sounds a little like Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones turning up at a Massachusetts police station shirtless last spring, displaying erractic behavior.

“We are aware of the matter involving Cyrus and are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information,” the Bills said in a statement. “We don’t have all of the details, so we won’t have any further comment at this time.”

Kouandjio was not arrested, but he was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

15 Responses to “Cyrus Kouandjio found partially clothed, asked cops to shoot him”
  1. seabrawk12 says: Apr 20, 2017 1:24 PM

    LSD.

    Be careful kids.

    Have a safe trip.

  2. jjackwagon says: Apr 20, 2017 1:25 PM

    Kids…drugs are bad…so don’t be bad…by doin’ drugs…mmmmkay?

  3. ontherocks1964 says: Apr 20, 2017 1:25 PM

    Oh good grief….what is going on in this world?

  4. kurdishpats1 says: Apr 20, 2017 1:28 PM

    I’d want someone to shoot me too if I played for the Bills.

  5. jag1959 says: Apr 20, 2017 1:29 PM

    “It sounds a LOT like Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones turning up at a Massachusetts police station shirtless last spring, displaying erractic behavior.”

    Fixed that for you.

  6. beavertonsteve says: Apr 20, 2017 1:30 PM

    Spice is a helluva drug.

  7. irishgary says: Apr 20, 2017 1:31 PM

    Smoking synthetic weed would be my guess

  8. cokerdeepball says: Apr 20, 2017 1:32 PM

    Gonna go ahead and assume there might have been a “Don’t ” in there. Would love some body cam footage

  9. nathanp2013 says: Apr 20, 2017 1:37 PM

    Add Tackle to the top of their draft needs.

  10. f22raptorguy says: Apr 20, 2017 1:37 PM

    Trying to take the easy way out of Buffalo.

  11. wyboemail says: Apr 20, 2017 1:38 PM

    If any of you saw the movie Fire In The Sky I think he may have been abducted by aliens and dropped back in that field.

  12. latinlover11 says: Apr 20, 2017 1:39 PM

    As the article points out, he’s not the first NFL player to act erratically in recent years. Unfortunately, concussions can cause long term symptoms. Hope he gets a thorough examination.

  13. idiedpretty says: Apr 20, 2017 1:40 PM

    Anyone that will climb over an electric fence, naked, and beg for suicide by cop, I want that guy on my team! Who says the off season is dull?

  14. bubbybrister/shovelpass says: Apr 20, 2017 1:40 PM

    Fat Albert was right…
    “Dope is for dopes, and Drugs are for dummies…”

  15. colorinfusion says: Apr 20, 2017 1:43 PM

    Probably Spice, aka synthetic marijuana.

