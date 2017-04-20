Draft could impact Lions’ decision on Eric Ebron contract option

Like all the players selected in the first round of the 2014 draft, Lions tight end Eric Ebron had a fifth-year option tacked onto the back end of his rookie contract.
The Lions’ decision about whether to pick it up or not may come down to whether they spend another high pick on a tight end this year. During a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Lions General Manager Bob Quinn included tight end among the deepest position groups in this year’s draft and said that selecting one could impact their ultimate call on Ebron’s option.
“It’s a possibility,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We’re still in the process of evaluating Eric’s situation. … It’s just something we’ve talked very little about over the past couple months and the deadline’s coming up in two weeks, so we’ll spend the next two weeks discussing it and we’ll kind of see how it goes.”
It doesn’t take a lot to connect the dots between the Lions and Miami tight end David Njoku, who was recruited to the school when Lions tight ends coach Al Golden was the head coach of the Hurricanes. With the 21st pick, however, there’s a lot to unfold before the Lions will know who is available come April 27.
Please lord do not draft Njoku. We need a damn linebacker.
Ebron has been steadily improving every year (in one of the hardest positions for young players to learn in the NFL) and without Boldin taking all his red zone targets he’s lined up for a Pro-bowl type year.
This is 100% smoke….Lions are drafting defense in rd 1.
STOP with first round tight ends! Pettigrew had very little impact overall for us and is currently a free agent, i.e. scrap heap.
Then somehow Ebron gets selected in the first round and was a straight clown with stone hands his first year and has been only marginally better since.
Let’s do it again is your thinking? No way. That is ala the Millen years of taking a first round WR every year for what seemed like a decade and only one of them panning out.
I think both O.J. Howard and Njoku will be gone by 21.
I’ve seen every snap of play from Ebron…. I don’t care what happens in the draft, he isn’t an 8M dollar player, period. No chance that options gets picked up.