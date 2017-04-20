Eagles see “significantly higher” number of draftable corners this year

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

There are plenty of mock drafts floating around this time of year and one thing they have in common this draft season is that there are a lot of cornerbacks finding their way into the projections.

That doesn’t come as any surprise to the Eagles, who are often one of the teams predicted to take a corner at the top of the draft. During a press conference on Thursday, vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas said that the depth of the group of cornerbacks hitting the league this year is greater than it has been in the last few years.

“I can’t give you the exact number of draftable cornerbacks that we have. I can say it’s significantly higher than the past 3-4 years,” Douglas said, via Philly.com.

Douglas called the position “probably the toughest” to play outside of cornerback, so it won’t be surprising to see the Eagles add multiple players to the thin group currently on hand.