Eli Manning on fraud allegations: I’ve done nothing wrong

The Giants released a statement through their law firm last week saying that an email released by the attorney for the plaintiffs in a lawsuit accusing Manning of passing along memorabilia fraudulently described as game-used was “taken out of context.”
Manning responded to the accusations himself on Thursday. The quarterback said that his track record speaks for itself and said that he was angry that people have “turned” on him because of the allegations leveled in the suit.
“I have never done what I’ve been accused of doing,” Manning said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’m more angry than anything. I’ve done nothing wrong and I’m still being attacked.”
The Giants, their equipment manager and memorabilia dealers Steiner Sports have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit. Manning believes he will ultimately be exonerated of any wrongdoing, although there appears to be several steps to go in the legal process before that will happen.
